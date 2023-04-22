The number five was everywhere for the Washington baseball Blue Jays Tuesday.
The number five was everywhere for the Washington baseball Blue Jays Tuesday.
A five-run fifth inning was pivotal in propelling the Blue Jays (13-5) to a 5-0 start in GAC Central play during a 10-5 win at Wentzville Liberty (8-9, 2-5).
While both teams scored in the first inning, Washington added tallies in the second and third frames to hold a 3-1 lead.
Liberty scored once in the fourth, but then Washington’s big inning in the fifth opened things up to an 8-2 differential.
“Big inning there to have that explosion and let your pitcher relax a little bit and settle in,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “It was a big performance offensively for sure.”
In the seventh, Washington added two insurance runs and Liberty struck for three in the home half.
Grant Trentmann surrendered his first earned runs of the season in the contest, but still earned the win on the mound. He struck out five batters in five innings and allowed two runs on three hits, four walks and two hit batters.
Gavin Matchell pitched two innings in relief. He allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out two.
Offensively, Matchell posted two doubles, scored and collected three RBIs.
Ethan Stellhorn singled twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Sam Paule smashed his third home run of the season, walked, was hit by a pitch and scored a second time.
Aden Pecka doubled, walked twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Hanon Jarvis singled , was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored twice.
Jacob Weidle singled, scored and drove in a run.
Hayden Burns singled, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored twice.
Weston Meyer singled.
Ryan Weidle was hit by a pitch, stole a base and picked up two RBIs.
Ethan Griffith took the loss on the mound for the host Eagles. In four innings of work, he allowed six runs (four earned) on four hits and three strikeouts.
Mason Main (two innings, two runs, one earned) and Lincoln Rockette (one inning, two earned runs) pitched out of the Liberty bullpen.
Aidan Cole clubbed three hits for the Eagles.
Austin Capizzi collected a pair of hits. His double was the team’s only extra-base knock.
Peyton Braile, Drew Smith, Cohen Waldren and Mason Young all singled once.
Washington completed a sweep of Liberty Wednesday at South Point. The Blue Jays host Chaminade in a home doubleheader Saturday. The first game is slated to begin at 10 a.m.
