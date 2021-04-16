The golf Jays placed 17th Monday in the largest field of the young season.
Washington shot a 369 to take 17th place at the Bulldog Battle, played at WingHaven Country Club in O’Fallon.
SLUH was the team champion with a score of 303. Eureka and DeSmet tied for runner-up honors with 316 strokes apiece.
The individual title was a tightly contested race with four different golfers ending with 74 strokes, two above par.
Westminster Christian Academy’s Cole Willard took the title in a four-way playoff, besting SLUH’s Thomas Ziegler, Ft. Zumwalt East’s Trey Rusthoven and DeSmet’s Blake Skornia.
Alex Fregalette had the best round for Washington, tying for 30th with 81 strokes.
Brennan Strubberg was next at 87, tying for 58th place.
Rounding things out for the Jays were Haiden Bean (95 strokes), Jake Rhodes (106) and Jackson Straatmann (118).
Washington tees off in another tournament Wednesday at the Warrenton Invitational, starting at 9 a.m.