Every half inning through the first four frames resulted in either a lead change or a tied score.
However, Washington (4-3) put a halt to the Union (5-4) scoring after the fourth inning to create some distance in a 7-4 home baseball win Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
It was a game chock-full of aggressive baserunning as the teams combined for 15 stolen bases.
“The base paths were burning up for both teams,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “They were stealing bases, and we were stealing bases, too. It makes for interesting action, for sure.”
Union manufactured the first run of the game after Mason Bailey led off with an infield single, stole second, moved to third on a ground ball and then stole home with two outs.
“One thing we did well on Friday was how we ran the bases,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “We’ve been pretty aggressive on the bases this year, and we had nine stolen bases against Washington. Many of them were our players reading the pitcher and taking the base on their own. Along with this, I thought we did a good job of not trying to take a base when it wasn’t there.”
Every team scored at least once in the first four innings, with the difference being a two-run frame for the Blue Jays in the bottom of the third.
Washington thus led, 5-4, at the end of the fourth inning before adding two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The victory gives Washington its third win in a row head-to-head with the Wildcats, dating back to 2017. The teams did not play each other in 2019 or 2020.
“They’re just 8 miles away, and it’s always exciting to beat your neighbor and have a nice, clean game,” Gough said. “I’m happy with our pitching effort. We cut down our walks and were able to compete in the zone all game, which was awesome to see.”
The Blue Jays outhit Union, 9-7, and both teams were charged with two errors, according to the Washington scorebook.
“We’re really scuffling right now with driving in runs,” Ryan Bailey said. “We’re staying in close games, but I feel like the games we’re losing are games we should be winning. We can’t seem to find a hit at an important time. We need to start taking better at-bats and realizing that an ugly hit that drives in a run is a line drive in the gap in the paper.”
Washington relief pitchers Hanon Jarvis and Jake Baldwin combined to record the final 10 outs without allowing a run.
Louis Pale drew the start and tossed 3.2 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Jarvis finished the fourth inning and recorded the first out in the fifth without allowing a run, working around three walks with one strikeout.
Baldwin finished out the final 2.2 scoreless innings. He surrendered three hits.
Kaden Motley started on the mound for Union. In three innings pitched, he allowed five runs on five hits and five walks with three strikeouts.
Dylan McLone threw the next three innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk. He recorded one strikeout.
Luke Kleekamp doubled, singled and walked for the Blue Jays with a run scored and a run batted in.
Sam Paule singled twice, walked, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Jack Lackman singled twice and scored twice with one RBI and one steal.
Luke Kroeter, Baldwin and Zac Coulter each singled.
Coulter also walked, stole two bases and scored once.
Kroeter walked and scored.
Baldwin walked and drove in a run.
Jarrett Hamlett walked and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Logan Monzyk got into the game as a pinch runner, stole a base and scored.
For Union, Mason Bailey led with two hits, both singles. He stole three bases, drove in a run and scored twice.
Will Mentz, Marshall Gebert, Evan Hall, Gavin Wencker and Cooper Bailey each singled.
Hall and Canyon Terrill each scored a run.
Gebert walked and drove in a run.
Jayden Overschmidt, Hall, Wencker and Blake Borgmann each drew a walk.
Hall and Motley each stole two bases.
Cooper Bailey and Overschmidt both stole one.
Washington played a home-away GAC Central series with Wentzville Liberty Monday and Tuesday. The Blue Jays are next scheduled to host Pacific next Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Union played Tuesday at Sullivan in Four Rivers Conference play. Next up for the Wildcats is a road game at North County Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.