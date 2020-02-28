The Washington boys basketball Blue Jays ended the league schedule with the most conference wins the team has had in a decade.
Washington (17-7, 6-4) ended Gateway Athletic Conference Central play for the season Friday with a 59-52 win against Wentzville Liberty (3-19, 1-7). Monday, the team went on the road to defeat Warrenton (10-14), 59-29.
Washington dominated the second half Monday, 28-8, after a 31-21 halftime advantage.
Liberty
Washington last won six games in league play during a 6-1 second-place conference finish during the 2009-2010 season. This win secured third place for the Blue Jays behind only Ft. Zumwalt South (8-0) and Ft. Zumwalt North (7-2).
While not the final home game of the season due to the postponement of the final round of the Washington Tournament until Wednesday, Friday night was senior night.
The Blue Jays got out to an 11-7 lead after one quarter and a 28-19 lead at halftime.
“Zac Coulter hit two big threes for us at opportune times,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Our kids did a great job jumping on them early. We sustained a double-digit lead for most of the game.”
Liberty pulled within two scores going into the final minute of the fourth quarter, but Washington put the game away and shot a combined 18-28 from the free-throw line on the night.
Coulter finished with a team high of 16 points, including a perfect 8-8 mark from the line.
“That’s the first time that Zac Coulter led us in scoring,” Young said. “That’s great for him. He did a great job coming to the ball in the fourth quarter when they were fouling.”
Ryan Hoerstkamp posted a double-double for the Blue Jays with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Todd Bieg scored 10 points, eight of which came during a big third-quarter performance.
Jason Sides finished with nine points, Jeremiah Broadbent six, Brigham Broadbent four and Connor Vollmer two.
Gabe McCrary led the visiting Eagles with 17 points.
Other scorers included Alex Fillner (nine), Nate Bobikiewicz (seven), Peyton Vieliuf (six), Cooper Swift (six), Jaden Betton (five) and Zach Brickner (two).
The Blue Jays play St. Dominic for third place in the Washington Tournament at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. That game will be the regular season finale for Washington after the final round in its home tournament was previously postponed more than once.