For the second week in a row, Washington cruised past a GAC Central football opponent.
Washington (3-3, 2-2) cruised to a 45-7 victory at Ft. Zumwalt East (1-5, 0-4) in Week 6, starting a winning streak on the heels of a 76-7 homecoming win over Wentzville Liberty the previous week.
“We went out executed our game plan well,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Offensively, the offensive line played really well again. We were able to open some holes and the backs had a great game.”
Washington didn’t need a lot of yardage to rack up scores in the contest, but finished with 255 rushing yards and 66 passing yards.
The Blue Jays led, 14-0, after one quarter, 31-0 at halftime and 38-0 at the end of the third period.
The Washington defense recovered two fumbles to lead the takeaway battle, 2-0.
“Defensively we were extremely solid again,” Heflin said. “Up front, we dominated the game. The linebackers did a great job of fitting the run and running to the ball. Secondary-wise, we executed our game plan and kept everything in front and tackled well.”
Statistics
Junior running back Landon Boston ran for three touchdowns and 174 yards on 12 carries. He also caught a three-yard pass.
Quarterback Ian Junkin was 2-5 passing for 66 yards and a score. He ran twice for a net loss of five yards.
The passing touchdown was a 63-yard play to Tyrese Thurmon.
Hanon Jarvis gained 37 yards on eight carries.
Evan Gaither carried twice for 27 yards.
Devon Deckelman took five carries for 22 yards.
“Boston led us, but Jarvis and Gaither did a good job of getting the hard yards inside and Devon was excellent on the outside,” Heflin said. “We are working to make (the passing game) more of a part of the game plan. Protection was an issue early, but we cleaned it up and were able to hit some big plays.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Hayden Burns was the team leader with eight tackles, including one sack.
Trevor Buhr, Mark Hensley and Ryan Jostes each recorded a sack as well.
Hensley recovered both of the Zumwalt East fumbles.
Buhr was in on seven stops and Hensley six.
Other tackling totals included Luke Johnson (five), Gaither (three, one forced fumble), Kellen Schiermeier, Casey Olszowka (three), Jostes (two), Brendon Rost (two), Nick Lucido (two), Boston (Two), Ryan Kassebaum (two), Josh Busse (two), Cameron Meyer (two), Blake Voss (two), Aden Pecka (one), Dylan Borgmann (one), Gage Nadler (one) and Landon Brune (one).
Week 7
Washington’s journey through the Ft. Zumwalt School District concludes Friday in St. Peters against the 4-2 Bulldogs from Zumwalt South.
The Bulldogs have gained wins the past two weeks over North Point, 25-15, and Liberty, 31-14, improving to 3-1 in conference play.
Francis Howell Central, 34-7, and Holt, 42-0, provided the Bulldogs with their only two losses of the season thus far in Weeks 3 and 4.
The Bulldogs narrowly pulled it out at Scanlan Stadium in 2021, winning that meeting, 38-35. The Blue Jays had claimed victory in the last two prior meetings in 2019 and 2020.
Dating back to 2010, Ft. Zumwalt South leads the head-to-head rivalry, 8-5.
Through six games, Bulldog quarterback Carter Cox has completed 64-117 attempted passes, gaining 778 yards and seven touchdowns while tossing five interceptions.
Cox is also the team’s leading rusher at this point with 213, five more than Amir Purdy (208).
District
Holt (5-1, 43) continues to stand atop the Class 5 District 4 standings after a 52-0 victory at North Point in Week 6.
Timberland (5-1, 42.67) holds the No. 2 seed, followed by Capital City (4-2, 41.17) and Helias Catholic (4-2, 39.17).
The Blue Jays currently slot in as the district’s No. 5 seed at 33.83 points, which would send Washington to Helias for Week 10 if the season ended today.
Battle with Columbia Independent (2-4, 29) and Wentzville Liberty (2-4, 22.83) round out the district.
Box Score
WAS - 14+17+7+7=45
FZE - 0+0+0+7=7
First Quarter
WAS - Landon Boston 38 run (Deckelman kick), 11:16
WAS - Boston 38 run (Deckelman kick), 2:03
Second Quarter
WAS - Hanon Jarvis 4 run (Deckelman kick), 7:39
WAS - Deckelman 23 field goal
WAS - Boston 63 run (Deckelman kick), 1:58
Third Quarter
WAS - Ian Junkin 4 run (Deckelman kick), 10:27
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Tyrese Thurmon 63 pass from Junkin (Deckelman kick), 11:21
FZE - Ty Rudd 8 run (Javion Bradix kick), 1:00