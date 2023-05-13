With the first seven runs on their side of the scoreboard, the Washington baseball Blue Jays gained a win in St. Clair Tuesday.
Washington (23-8) went on the road to defeat St. Clair (10-13), 7-1, in the Bulldogs’ final game of the regular season.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 5:07 pm
“We pitched well and we defended well,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We had some timely hits there and overall it was a good effort. We have to continue working to execute on offense, for sure.”
Washington tallied two runs in the first inning, three in the second and two in the fourth to build a 7-0 lead.
St. Clair scored its only run in the bottom of the fifth.
“We had five errors on the night which led to six unearned runs against us,” St. Clair Head Coach Jamie Rodrigue said. “I felt like Sam Ruszala had one of his best starts of the year for us, but we didn’t give him much help defensively early in the game. Washington is a very strong hitting team and run the bases very well. They have a lot of team speed and (you) can tell they understand the game of baseball.”
Sam Paule led the Blue Jays with two hits — a double and a single. He was hit by a pitch twice, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Aden Pecka, Gavin Matchell, Jacob Weidle, Ryan Weidle and Hayden Burns each singled.
Pecka stole two bases and scored three runs.
Burns scored.
Matchell drove in a run.
Hanon Jarvis was hit by a pitch.
The Blue Jays utilized five different pitchers.
Kaner Young started on the mound. In 2.1 shutout innings, he struck out two and allowed three hits.
Hunter Bakameyer pitched 1.2 innings with one strikeout and one hit allowed.
Ian Junkin pitched one inning, allowing one run on one hit, one hit batter and one walk.
Drew Bunge tossed a shutout inning with two strikeouts and one hit.
Quentin Parker closed out the win with one shutout inning, allowing one hit.
St. Clair collected seven hits, all singles.
Jayden Fitzgerald led the way with three singles and drove in the only St. Clair run.
Ruszala singled twice.
Carter Short and Jordan Rodrigue both singled once.
Adrian Arguilez walked and scored.
Anthony Broeker was hit by a pitch.
“I felt like we put some good at-bats together against some of their pitchers,” Jamie Rodrigue said. “We hit some other balls hard and they made a couple of great catches in the outfield. Again their team speed was evident in the field as well. They caught a couple of balls that many wouldn’t get.”
Ruszala pitched for St. Clair’s first five innings. He allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits, one hit batter and struck out five.
Tylor Thurman pitched two shutout innings with one strikeout and two hit batters.
St. Clair begins its postseason Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are seeded No. 3 in Class 4 District 4 and will play No. 6 Owensville, the tournament host, in the first round.
