Making the best of the situation, the Washington Blue Jays closed out the Union Boys Basketball Tournament Saturday with a victory.
While the 60-42 win over Ft. Zumwalt South secured hardware, it wasn’t quite what the Blue Jays had hoped to be doing Saturday.
“It was a great bounceback win,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Easily, our kids could have come into today frustrated about the game we had last night. I am so proud of what our kids did stepping onto the floor, rebounding the way they did.”
Washington (13-5) bounced back from Friday’s semifinal overtime loss to Pacific to beat the Bulldogs (10-6) for third place.
“It was not just a third-place Union Tournament game, but we were playing against a GAC opponent and one of the top teams we face every year in our conference,” Young said. “To be able to win the way we did was very impressive for our kids to have a lot of heart and guts to come back in and rebound after losing in overtime last night.”
Washington had been the top seed and defending champion in the event while Ft. Zumwalt South was seeded second.
Both teams were upset Friday night in the semifinals. Washington fell in overtime to Pacific while St. Francis Borgia Regional upset Ft. Zumwalt South for the second year in a row.
That left the third-place plaque up for grabs, and the Blue Jays were able to snatch it away.
Ft. Zumwalt South started hot in the game and led 12-5 after one quarter.
However, Washington clamped down defensively in the second quarter and carried a 19-17 lead into the intermission. Todd Bieg’s field goal late in the second quarter was the difference.
Washington continued to hold the momentum through the third quarter and led 38-29 going to the fourth quarter.
Washington concluded the game with a 22-13 fourth quarter to claim the win.
“We started tough in that first quarter and were having a hard time scoring,” said Young. “We did a great job of attacking the basket in the second half. Our kids penetrated well. Jack Lackman did a great job attacking. He made free throws for us. All of our kids did that.”
Zac Coulter, one of Washington’s two all-tournament team selections, led the Blue Jays in scoring with 13 points.
“One of the biggest things was starting the second half with a little quick hit play and we executed with Coulter hitting a three from the corner,” Young said. “We didn’t look back. We kept pushing in transition and got some easy buckets. With us attacking the basket, we had a lot of foul-shot opportunities. That’s something we didn’t do in the Pacific game.”
Brigham Broadbent was next with 11 points.
Jason Sides, who made the all-tournament team, netted 10 points.
“It was very well-deserved for both of our all-tournament selections,” Young said.
Other Washington scorers were Bieg with nine points, Jarrett Hamlett and Jack Lackman with eight points apiece, and Carter Kleekamp with one point.
Washington had four three-point baskets with Hamlett hitting two. Broadbent and Coulter each had one three.
“Jarrett Hamlett came off the bench and hit two big threes for us,” Young said. “He got hot for us.”
The Blue Jays were 12-19 from the free-throw line. Lackman was perfect at 4-4 while Bieg went 3-5 from the stripe.
Connor Bekebrede led Ft. Zumwalt South in scoring with 11 points. He was 4-5 from the free-throw line and hit one of the two three-point baskets.
As a team, Ft. Zumwalt South went 12-18 from the charity stripe.
Peyton Blair was next in scoring with nine points.
Isiah Brownlee, Ft. Zumwalt South’s all-tournament team selection, netted eight points.
Zach Bensing and Nick Keene both scored four points.
Joey Friedel and Brendan Owens netted three points apiece.
The game marked the second time this season Washington has beaten Ft. Zumwalt South. The Blue Jays won at home Dec. 22, 45-38.
A third meeting will take place in St. Peters Feb. 19.