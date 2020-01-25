Will there be a third meeting between the Washington Blue Jays and St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights?
If things go according to the seeds at next week’s Union Boys Basketball Tournament, that could be the case.
Washington is the top seed for this year’s event while Borgia is seeded second. The teams have played twice, with each winning once.
Defending tournament champion Ft. Zumwalt South is the third seed. The Bulldogs have some momentum coming into the event, having beaten Washington Tuesday in St. Peters.
Last year, Ft. Zumwalt South defeated Kirkwood for the Union Tournament title, 65-63. Kirkwood was one of two teams which did not return this year. Northwest, eighth last season, also did not return.
Replacing those schools this year are Warrenton and KIPP. Warrenton was seeded fifth and will take on Rockwood Summit Monday in the opening round at 7 p.m. KIPP (Knowledge Is Power Program) was seeded seventh and will play Borgia Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lutheran South was seeded sixth and will face Ft. Zumwalt South in the opening round Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The tournament’s opening game is top-seeded Washington against eighth-seeded Union. This will be the third meeting between the two schools. Washington has won both previous games.
First-round games are Monday and Tuesday. The consolation semifinals take place Thursday and the championship semifinals are Friday.
The last round has four games Saturday, Feb. 1. The seventh-place game opens the event at 2:30 p.m. and will be followed by the consolation game at 4 p.m., the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. and the title game at 7 p.m.