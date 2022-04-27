Offensive baseball was on display Friday at Dutzow Ballpark.
The Washington Blue Jays improved to 9-9 on the season with a 17-7 win over St. Charles (2-12).
St. Charles took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Washington came back to score three in the bottom of the first. In the second, St. Charles briefly retook the lead with two more runs, but Washington countered with five.
St. Charles cut it to 8-7 in the top of the third, but Washington added five runs and scored six more in the bottom of the sixth to end it on the run rule.
Washington batters rapped out 16 hits, including eight from Aden Pecka and Landon Boston at the top of the order.
“Pecka had four hits today,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “Sam (Paule) had a couple hits and sac flies. We hit the ball early and often, so we did a great job there.”
Paule and Gavin Matchell each had two hits. Will Lingle, Grant Trentmann, Cooper Thiemann and Ethan Stellhorn each had one hit.
Boston and Matchell doubled.
Hanon Jarvis and Thiemann each drew a walk. Jarvis was hit by pitches twice. Trentmann and Drew Bunge both were hit by pitches once.
Boston stole four bases. Pecka had two steals. Lingle, Trentmann, Paule and Logan Monzyk stole one base each.
Paule had two sacrifice flies.
Pecka scored four times. Boston and Monzyk each crossed the plate three times. Paule and Jarvis scored twice. Bunge, Matchell and Stellhorn scored once.
Paule and Lingle both drove in three runs. Pecka, Boston and Matchell each had two RBIs. Jarvis drove in one run.
With a doubleheader at Chaminade Saturday, Gough used four different pitchers.
Trentmann started the game and went two-thirds of an inning before leaving. He allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter, while striking out one.
“We were going to keep him low, under 30 pitches anyway just because we have two games tomorrow. We wanted everyone to be ready for tomorrow. I didn’t want that outcome to happen, but that was the outcome that happened.”
Jacob Baldwin was the winning pitcher, tossing 1.1 innings while allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out two.
Seth Roewe was next, pitching an inning while allowing three unearned runs on two hits. He struck out three.
Paule closed out the game, pitching the final two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.
“Sam Paule threw two innings there and closed it out,” Gough said. “He had great command of the strike zone.”
Editor’s note — Missourian Sports Writer Arron Hustead supplied information for this story.