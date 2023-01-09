The Blue Jays fought their way back to .500 on the season Thursday.
The Blue Jays fought their way back to .500 on the season Thursday.
Washington (5-5) made it look like smooth sailing with an 83-54 home win over St. James (3-6).
After the visiting Tigers scored first, Washington sparked a 10-0 run to take the lead and never gave it back.
“We were hot,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We’re getting closer and closer to finding our identity. We had a tough one with Hermann the other night, but I really think that loss helped us because we brought the intensity to a different level tonight. Our half-court zone that we’re running is causing teams fits and it’s not just one guy that’s bringing the defensive pressure.”
The Blue Jays held quarterly leads of 23-12, 43-26 and 63-37.
Four players reached double figures for Washington in the contest.
Sam Paule drained five three-point shots to finish with a team-leading 20 points.
Mark Hensley tallied 13 points, Adyn Kleinheider 11 and Kaner Young 10.
Ian Junkin posted eight points.
“Ian is just such a sparkplug for us,” Grant Young said. “He’s running around everywhere, getting steals and getting rebounds. Now, he’s putting the ball in the hole for us. He’s gaining some confidence around the basket.”
Tai’Sean Williams tallied six points.
Freshman Demetrius Lockett finished with five points after hitting a triple within his first minute of varsity action.
Wyatt Bobo tallied four points and gave the St. James ball-handlers fits by poking the ball away for multiple turnovers in the first half.
“His aggressiveness has gotten us a lot of steals and points off of turnovers,” Grant Young said. “He’s really helped us defensively, and to be able to get some of our guys blows to be fresher and not play as many minutes.”
Carter Reigel and Nolan Wieland each contributed three points to round out the Washington scoring.
Peyton Gruver led St. James with 24 points, including four triples.
Hunter Redburn finished with 13 points.
Other scorers for the Tigers included Cooper Harlan (six points), Tate Gruver (three), JV Meurer (three), Silas Redburn (three) and Isaiah Cairer (two).
The Blue Jays are home again Friday against Holt in a GAC Central matchup at 7 p.m. The 52nd Annual Washington Tournament tips off next week where the Blue Jays are seeded fifth and play Priory in the first round Monday at 8:30 p.m.
