Going on a 16-point run in the third quarter, the top-seeded Washington Blue Jays survived a first-round scare Monday at the Union Tournament.
“In the third quarter, we changed it up a little bit and had a little more intensity,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “The kids were fired up more. We scored 20 in the quarter, so that was good for us to come back after how bad we played in the first half.”
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said his team had a good game, other than the run.
“I really thought we played well outside of a five-minute period,” Simmons said. “We had four turnovers in a row and those turned into layups. We gave up some offensive rebounds and they got some buckets. Outside of that, I thought we played really hard and gave them some problems.”
The Blue Jays (12-3) advance to face Rockwood Summit (9-7) in Friday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal.
Union (2-11) plays Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Warrenton (6-8) in the consolation semifinal. Fourth-seeded Rockwood Summit defeated No. 5 Warrenton in the other first-round game Monday, 58-53.
In Monday’s tournament opener, Washington was looking for its third win against the Wildcats. Neither team was able to find a comfortable offensive pace in the first eight minutes as Washington led, 6-4, after eight minutes.
Union hit its stride first. The scoring pace stayed slow, but the Wildcats were able to take advantage. Collin Gerdel grabbed a three-point miss just before the buzzer and scored off the rebound to put Union ahead, 16-13.
“Defensively, we gave them a lot of problems,” Simmons said. “They had 13 points at halftime and I thought we had a big part to do with that.”
Young said Union’s defense gave his team trouble.
“Credit Chris Simmons’ defense in the first half,” Young said. “They did a great job limiting us to 13 points. We had a lot of good looks and had some misses. Credit their man defense in the first half. It was really good. We struggled finding the hole.”
Union controlled play through the first couple of minutes in the third quarter and a Matthew Seely three-point basket gave the Wildcats a 21-17 advantage.
That’s where everything changed.
Washington scored the next 16 points with Jeremiah Broadbent and Todd Bieg carrying the load.
Broadbent accounted for nine of the points while Bieg scored five. Ryan Hoerstkamp netted the other two points.
“Our strength is with Todd and Ryan and we try to run everything through those two,” Young said. “With what they do, that helps to open up more shots outside.
Union ended the run with 25.4 seconds to go in the quarter, but the damage was done. It was 33-22 for the Blue Jays through three quarters.
While Washington led by double digits for much of the fourth quarter, Union never stopped fighting. The Wildcats were able to chop the lead in half, getting to five points on a Kaden Motley three, but Washington was able to close it out.
Hoerstkamp and Broadbent tied for Washington’s scoring lead with 12 points apiece.
Hoerstkamp went 4-7 from the free-throw line and Washington was 12-23 for the game. Broadbent hit one of Washington’s two three-point baskets.
Bieg closed with 11 points.
Zac Coulter was next with six points.
Conner Vollmer chipped in with two points and Jack Lackman scored one point.
“I’m proud of our guys for coming back,” Young said. “We didn’t play our best game, but part of that is due to Union coming out fired up. It’s tough to beat a team three times in a season. We knew they weren’t going to lay down. They had a good game plan against us.”
For Union, Motley was the leading scorer with 14 points. He hit two of Union’s four three-point baskets.
Caleb Mabe scored 10 points with eight of those in the fourth quarter.
“I think Caleb has played really well since the Pacific game,” Simmons said. “I think he’s played tough and strong. He’s been aggressive. Defensively, he steps in and takes about a charge a game. He’s rebounding well. He’s a competitor and a fighter.”
Gerdel was next with seven points.
Seely ended with three points while Jackson Dickinson and Peyton Burke scored two points apiece.
The Wildcats were 4-8 from the free-throw line.
“We need to clean it up,” said Simmons. “I thought we played well for 27 minutes. Against a good team, you’re going to have to play 32 minutes.”