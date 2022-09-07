After a scoreless first 20 minutes of play, Washington (1-1) roasted visiting Warrenton (0-2), 41-0, over the course of the final 28 minutes.
The Blue Jays first broke the plane of the end zone with four minutes remaining in the half, then added another score before the intermission.
Washington tacked on 21 more points in the third quarter and a final six points with the continuous clock running in the fourth period.
The game marked the first shutout for the Washington defense in two seasons, dating back to Week 2 of the 2020 season.
“Our defense played a heck of a game,” Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “They kept us in the game when our offense was struggling a bit in the first quarter. With our offense, we know that we’re going to see a defense of the week. It took us a while to get used to it, and our coaches found the answer.”
The Washington ground attack amassed 395 rushing yards on the night.
“Landon Boston and Devon Deckelman ran the ball really well,” Heflin said. “Casey Olszowka, in the third quarter, I think figured out how to run this offense and run it well. He did a great job in the option game of getting the ball where it needed to be.”
Washington’s second-team offense added the final score in the team’s last possession. The reserve defense then completed the shutout.
“It’s big to get that touchdown for them and it’s even bigger to keep the shutout,” Heflin said. “That was something we kind of harped on last year, when those young guys came in we gave up some touchdowns. This time we got a stop and it’s been a minute since we had a shutout. It’s good to get out of here with that goose egg.”
Statistics
Boston led the Washington offense with 189 rushing yards and two scores on 11 carries.
Deckelman rushed for 70 yards on four carries and scored twice. He was 5-6 on extra-point attempts in his other role as the team kicker.
Evan Gaither picked up 52 yards on 10 carries.
Olszowka ran six times for 22 yards and a score. He was 1-3 passing for 11 yards.
Nick Lucido (two carries) and Mason Bennett (four carries) both gained 16 yards.
Ian Junkin rushed for 14 yards on two carries and achieved a touchdown.
Kellen Schiermeier gained nine yards on two carries.
Nolan Hendrix rushed once for four yards.
Ryan Jostes made the lone Washington catch for 11 yards.
Defensively, Mark Hensley, Trevor Buhr and Hayden Burns all tied for the team tackling lead with six stops apiece.
Buhr and Hensley each recorded two sacks. Buhr forced a fumble, which was recovered by Gaither.
Lucido and Boston each posted a takeaway with an interception.
“Boston and Lucido with those interceptions are big plays,” Heflin said. “Landon Boston had a night. He’s a special kid and he did it on both sides of the ball. Our defensive secondary, knock on wood, is playing really well right now.”
Ryan Kassebaum posted five tackles.
Lucido, Boston (one sack), Isaac Burr, Hunter Bakameyer, Josh Busse (three) and Blake Voss were each in on three tackles.
Alec Pecka, Aden Pecka, Gaither, Schiermeier, Brendon Rost, Jostes, Andrew Peterson and Daniel Williams made two stops apiece.
Luke Johnson, Dylan Borgmann, Olszowka, Bennett, Gage Nadler, Knoel Peck and Steven Smith made one tackle apiece.
District
Washington ended Week 2 as the No. 4 ranked team in Class 5 District 4 with 36 points.
The Blue Jays trail Helias Catholic (2-0, 51.5), Capital City (2-0, 44.5) and Timberland (2-0, 43).
Rounding out the district are Holt (1-1, 30), Battle with Columbia Independent (0-1, 19) and Wentzville Liberty (0-2, 12).
Week 3
The Blue Jays are getting an early start on this week’s contest, playing Thursday night at home against Holt. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
While a district opponent this season, Holt also presents the first conference foe of the year for the Blue Jays after the Indians rejoined the GAC Central this season.
Holt moved from the Central to the GAC South in 2018.
When the team’s last met in 2017, at Scanlan Stadium, Holt left with a 56-14 win. However, that broke a string of three consecutive Washington victories in the head-to-head rivalry.
Holt enters the game on the heels of a 48-0 road victory at Wentzville Liberty in Week 2.
Troy knocked off the Indians in Week 1, 34-20.
Box Score
Warrenton – 0+0+0+0=0
Washington – 0+14+21+6=41
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
WAS – Landon Boston 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:00
WAS – Deckelman 26 run (Deckelman kick), 1:42
Third Quarter
WAS – Deckelman 34 run (Deckelman kick), 10:02
WAS – Casey Olszowka 15 run (Deckelman kick), 7:23
WAS – Boston 26 run (Deckelman kick), 6:16
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Ian Junkin 1 run (kick failed), 8:29