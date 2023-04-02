The Blue Jays baptized their newborn baseball facility with its first varsity victory Tuesday.
Washington (5-3) shut out Union (2-2), 3-0, in the first regular season contest to be played at the new complex, The Fields at South Point.
Updated: April 2, 2023 @ 6:47 pm
“Always excited to get a win,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “The first game here, to get a victory, 3-0, was nice to see.”
The contest has potential postseason implications with both teams assigned to Class 5 District 5 and set to serve as the two host sites for the district.
Washington tallied one run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth.
Union had its best scoring threat in the top of the sixth after getting the first two runners aboard, but a double play for the second inning in a row derailed a potential Wildcat rally.
“We had a couple of situations with runners in scoring position with no outs or one out and just could not get that timely hit,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “Credit to Washington’s pitcher, he threw a nice game and was efficient.”
Grant Trentmann fired a complete game shutout for the Blue Jays.
Across seven innings, Trentmann allowed just two hits and two walks while fanning eight Union batters.
“He did everything you can,” Gough said. “He’s done so much in the offseason to prepare himself for these kind of moments, and I’m so happy for the kid. He’s worked his tail off, done everything we’ve asked and is obviously a great pitcher.”
The first official varsity run to be scored at the new complex was a family affair for the Blue Jays.
After Jacob Weidle drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the fourth inning, he came all the way around to score on brother Ryan Weidle’s RBI double to center field.
Ryan Weidle’s two-bagger gave the new facility its first extra-base hit.
“Ryan hit that double and we put that pressure on at the end to get a few more runs,” Gough said.
Ethan Stellhorn and Weston Meyer each singled for the Blue Jays.
Hanon Jarvis drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Aden Pecka, Sam Paule, Jacob Weidle and Hayden Burns each drew a walk.
Paule’s walk occurred in the bottom of the first inning, making him the first to reach base safely in a varsity game at the new field. He immediately followed that up with another official varsity first for the new complex by stealing second base.
Paule stole twice in the contest and Stellhorn stole once.
Union’s side of the pitchers’ duel saw senior Will Mentz toe the rubber for 4.1 innings.
Mentz allowed just two hits and three walks, resulting in three runs of which only one was earned. He recorded one strikeout.
“Will Mentz came out and gave us a strong outing and a chance to win the game,” Rapert said.
Three Union errors in the fifth inning contributed to the second and third Washington scores.
Kasey Griffin pitched the final 1.2 innings for Union, striking out two. Griffin allowed one hit and one walk.
At the plate, Connor Curnutte and Mentz both singled for the Wildcats.
Curnutte’s infield single in the top of the third was the first official varsity hit at the new field.
Ardell Young and Hayden Burke each drew a walk.
Some other notable firsts for the facility include Burns making the first out by catching a sharply hit line drive off the bat of Young in the game’s first at-bat and Trentmann recording the complex’s first strikeout in the second at-bat against Cooper Bailey.
Stellhorn’s line drive into left field in the bottom of the third was the first Washington hit.
Washington plays on the road at North Point Friday at 4:30 p.m. and at Ft. Zumwalt East Tuesday.
The next home game for the Blue Jays is set for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against Ft. Zumwalt East.
Union is playing at the Potosi Tournament (West County Pool) Saturday before returning home Monday to host Owensville in league play at 4:30 p.m.
