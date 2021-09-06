The Blue Jays ended with the only goal on the scoreboard, but Mother Nature landed a score Tuesday as well.
Washington (1-0) began the boys soccer season with a 1-0 home victory against Sullivan (0-1). However, the game was stopped shortly after the start of the second half due to the arrival of a thunderstorm.
“Quality effort and game by my team tonight,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “We felt like we controlled the game and tempo of play for most of the evening. Sadly, the game ended early due to lightning. Micah Gargrave was able to post the first of hopefully many shutouts this season.”
Gargrave, a senior, split time the past season between goalkeeping and serving as a field player.
Sullivan goalkeeper Opie Starr gave a valiant effort to keep Washington out of the net, but junior forward Cole Click was able to lay a shot to the far post in the 30th minute for the game’s only tally.
“Despite creating upwards of 10 chances in the first half, our attack was only able to sneak one goal past the Sullivan goalkeeper,” Schriewer said. “The goal came off a preferred attacking sequence that found a driven ball to Logan Heather, who then played Cole Click beyond the Sullivan backline, where Cole smashed the ball low into the side netting.”
Starr held the Blue Jays there and additionally stopped a penalty kick opportunity late in the half. He ended with nine saves.
“After halftime, we came out buzzing and looking to seal the game up before the imminent rain poured down,” Schriewer said. “As the referees called the game due to lightning strikes nearby, we had a comfortable 1-0 lead and created five chances in the opening seven minutes of the second half. I’m satisfied with the result, especially the shutout, but have challenged my players to be sharper in training as we focus on improving our scoring rate throughout the week.”
Washington hosted Ft. Zumwalt East in GAC Central play Thursday and remains home Friday to take on Orchard Farm at 6:45 p.m.