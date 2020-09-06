The soccer Jays opened the season with a shutout.
Washington (1-0) traveled to Sullivan Tuesday for its first boys soccer action of the season, blanking the Eagles (0-2-1), 3-0.
The Blue Jays held a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Senior Timmy Boehlein netted a brace to lead the offensive effort.
Junior Trent Pabst scored the other goal.
Sophomores Cole Click and Tyler Eckelkamp and junior Connor Smith were each credited with an assist.
Senior Caden Robertson completed the shutout in the net with five saves.
Sullivan’s goalkeeper, Andrew Starr, produced seven saves in 10 chances.
Washington began its conference schedule on the road against Ft. Zumwalt East Thursday and then traveled to Orchard Farm Friday.
The Blue Jays play next week at the Pacific Tournament.