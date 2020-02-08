Pulling away in the fourth quarter, the Washington Blue Jays secured the Union Boys Basketball Tournament championship Saturday night, beating St. Francis Borgia Regional, 50-43.
“Our kids came in as the top seed,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “The second and third seeds both beat us a couple of weeks ago, so we stressed to our kids early in the week that we needed to prove we were the No. 1 seed.”
Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said Washington earned the title.
“You have to give them credit,” Neier said. “They played an exceptional game and they deserved the championship.”
The win was the second for the Blue Jays in three meetings so far this season. Washington (14-3) also won in the semifinals at the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
Borgia (10-8) captured a win in the Washington Tournament semifinals.
“I thought our kids, as a team, collectively proved we deserved the top seed,” Young said. “It showed defensively tonight. Our kids guarded well. We did a great job on all of their players. Cole Weber did a great job and got heated up. We limited their team to only three players scoring. That’s credit to all nine guys we played at the varsity level to stop them. It took all nine guys to do that.”
As expected, the two teams were able to stay close to each other for most of the game. The top-seeded Blue Jays led after one quarter, 9-7, and were up at the half, 14-13.
“We had a couple of situations where things didn’t go our way,” Young said. “We easily could have put our heads down and gotten frustrated. We didn’t. We kept collected and kept our minds and stayed with what we do the best. I’m really proud of our kids.”
Neier said his team fought hard.
“I think we played with a lot of energy, but we didn’t play with much focus,” Neier said. “We weren’t hitting shots we normally would hit. We were throwing the ball away at times. We were getting misplays such as one guy going against three and throwing the ball up.”
Washington held a one-point edge going to the fourth quarter, 26-25.
“Give credit to their guys,” Young said. “I know they were worn out after last night’s double overtime win over a very good Ft. Zumwalt South team, so we tried to play our halfcourt style, guard them, push the ball and try to wear them out late. Our goal is defense and rebounding. We were able to do that, outrebounding them, 21-11 on the defensive boards and guarding them late.”
In the last quarter, Washington was able to move ahead and made the most of free-throw situations. The Blue Jays went 10-12 from the free-throw line to seal the win.
“We made our free throws down the stretch,” Young said. “The last time, when we lost, we didn’t make free throws. Tonight, Jeremiah Broadbent made seven free throws on his own late. Credit to our kids for executing for the last three games in this tournament.”
Junior forward Todd Bieg was Washington’s leading scorer with 11 points. He went 3-3 from the free-throw line. For the game, Washington went 16-20 from the stripe.
Junior guard Zac Coulter hit one of the two Washington three-point baskets and was 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Senior guard Jeremiah Broadbent, who joined Bieg and Coulter on the all-tournament team, scored seven points. All came from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. He was 7-8 from the stripe.
“They got the ball into the hands of the right person,” Neier said. “He was able to put free throws in. Instead of giving us a chance, they extended the lead and put us out of it.”
Junior guard Jack Lackmann had one scoring surge, netting five points in a row during the second quarter. He hit the other three-point shot.
“He was the only person who scored for us in the second quarter,” Young said. “He had five points with a big three and a drive to the basket. That’s what matters. It can be a different kid in each quarter for us.”
Junior forward Ryan Hoestkamp picked up three fouls early in the game, but didn’t get whistled for another. He ended with four points.
“Ryan had some mental errors getting three fouls in the first half,” Young said. “In the second half, he really matured, stayed and played, and didn’t get another foul the rest of the game. He did a great job handling himself and was able to stay out on the floor.”
Scoring two points apiece were senior forward Conner Vollmer and junior guard Brighham Broadbent.
“It always goes back to our defense and kids,” Young said. “We’ve always been a matchup team and we play matchup only on inbounds. I thought our guys did a good job of switching screens and making them have tough chances around the basket.”
Only three players scored for the Knights.
Senior guard Cole Weber led the team with 18 points. He hit all three of Borgia’s three-point baskets and went 8-10 from the free-throw line.
Weber added six rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal.
Senior forward Alex Brinkmann scored 13 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. He also had seven rebounds and three steals.
“We wanted to try to limit Brinkmann from beating us,” Young said. “He had a big game the last time and I thought we did a better job this time.”
Junior forward Andrew Patton had the other two Borgia points and also had two rebounds.
“They kept pressure on us the whole game and didn’t give us many wide-open looks,” Neier said. “I think that caused our kids to be impatient at times. We took shots we weren’t happy as coaches. A lot of that was due to the pressure they put on us.”
Borgia went 8-10 from the free-throw line.
Senior guard Trent Strubberg, hurt in the semifinals Friday night against Ft. Zumwalt South, added four assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Junior Max Meyers had three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Junior Andrew Dyson contributed one rebound.
Freshman Grant Schroeder chipped in with a steal.
“Their size really bothered us tonight,” Neier said. “They did a great job of playing good defense without fouling and made us shoot over them. That was difficult to do with their size. You have to give them a lot of credit. They put pressure on our kids outside. They have a very deep bench and rotate a lot of guys into the game to stay fresh.”
It’s possible this won’t be the final meeting of the season between the teams. Both are in Class 4 District 4, which will take place at Westminster Christian Academy.