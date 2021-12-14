It didn’t take the Blue Jays long to put their first dual losses of the season behind them.
Just 24 hours after falling twice in a triangular meet to Farmington and Poplar Bluff, the Blue Jays returned home Wednesday and won in domineering fashion against Sullivan, 54-22.
“I am very proud of the way everyone responded to such a rough night at Farmington,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We talked about the Farmington and Poplar Bluff duals on Tuesday and said anything that could go wrong did go wrong, but a true judge of what type of team we can be would be decided against Sullivan. If we stepped up and responded, win or lose, we would be OK. I thought we more than did that and had a great dual to get past a very well-coached team that beat us last year.”
Washington recorded seven wins by pin, one by forfeit and two by decision.
“Last night’s team is what we saw over the weekend and what we expect from this group of young men,” Ohm said. “When you do everything right in your preparation, things work out, and last night was a good example of that. We understand there are going to be ups and downs this season, but we will keep moving forward toward one goal.”
Sullivan earned points in four weight classes with two pins, one forfeit and one decision.
Washington racked up points both in the lightest weights and the heaviest weights.
With the meet starting at 106 pounds, Washington opened up a 21-0 lead through the first four matches.
Parker Kelpe (106) pinned Carter Blankenship in 2:28.
Couper Deckard (113) was unopposed.
Will Kelpe (120) pinned Curtis Rall in 2:38.
Devon Deckelman (126) earned a 3-1 decision over Eli Peregoy.
Sullivan got on the scoreboard at 132, taking advantage of Washington’s open weight for Dominic Ransom to record a forfeit win.
Tristen Koehmstedt moved up from 138 to 145 for the Blue Jays but lost an 11-0 major decision to Adam Peregoy.
Ethan Hurt (145) made it three Sullivan wins in a row with a pin of Graham Burge in 1:08.
At 152 pounds, momentum swung back the Blue Jays’ way with Casey Olszowka scoring the pin on Colton Brendel in 2:20.
Brendin Voss (160) earned another Washington win with a 13-7 decision win over Wieland Schmuke.
Ryan Mueller (170) scored six more for Washington with a pin of Dayton Skaggs in 5:18.
Timothy Kloos recorded Sullivan’s final win of the night, pinning Owen Burge (182) in 2:33.
Joey Avitia (195) scored another Washington pin, topping Jordan Rice in 4:48.
Tanner Schwoeppe (220) then pinned Kane Strehl in 4:52.
Gavin Holtmeyer (285) closed out the meet by pinning Cayden Thacker in 1:21.
The Blue Jays are off this weekend, next wrestling Wednesday at Ft. Zumwalt South at 6 p.m. in the first GAC Central league dual of the season.