If this upcoming baseball season is to be anything like the first scrimmage of the year, the Washington Blue Jays are hoping to see a lot more of the first inning and not so much of the last three.
Washington opened the Timberland jamboree Monday with a six-run first inning against the host team. However, Timberland came back to take the win in the four-inning scrimmage, 10-7.
In a second scrimmage at the event, Washington fell to De Smet, 6-2.
Timberland
The first inning against the host Wolves went swimmingly for the Blue Jays after Aden Pecka reached on a leadoff walk and was bunted over to second base by Sam Paule.
After a walk to Logan Monzyk, Timberland tossed a wild pitch allowing both runners to move up.
Will Lingle then grounded to third and the Wolves attempted a delayed throw to the plate that failed to get Pecka as Washington earned its first run.
One at-bat later, Gavin Matchell’s single drove in Monzyk.
A walk to Luke Kleekamp loaded the bases with one out.
After a strikeout of Grant Trentmann, the Timberland pitcher walked Hanon Jarvis to force in a run.
Ethan Stellhorn came through with the clutch hit, a two-out flare to right field that chased home both Matchell and Kleekamp.
During the final at-bat of the inning, Stellhorn got himself caught in a rundown between first and second base. However, he was able to hold off on being tagged long enough to allow Jarvis to score from third.
In the bottom half, Trentmann worked around a double and a hit batsman to keep Timberland off the scoreboard.
With it being a preseason scrimmage, Washington did not use any of its pitchers for more than one inning against Timberland. Walks and errors were issues for the team in both the bottom of the second and bottom of the fourth.
Timberland got three runs back in the bottom of the second.
Monzyk took the hill in the bottom of the third and set the Wolves down in order with two strikeouts and a fly ball to left field.
Washington scored its final run off Timberland in the top of the fourth after Monzyk led off with a single, stole second, was sacrificed to third by Matchell and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Timberland surged to take an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the fourth without any outs being recorded.
Instead of the game ending there, the teams opted to go one more batter. Anthony Fumagalli punctuated the inning with a two-run home run.
De Smet
De Smet posted four runs in the second inning, one in the third and one in the fourth in the second scrimmage.
Washington was held scoreless for three innings before scratching out two runs in the final frame.
Seth Roewe got things started for the Blue Jays in the top of the fourth, drawing a leadoff walk.
With two outs, Matchell reached on an errant throw on the infield that allowed Roewe to score from second.
A dropped third strike then allowed Jacob Weidle aboard.
An error on Ian Junkin’s ground ball then allowed Matchell to score Washington’s final run of the day.
De Smet went on to shut out Timberland, 3-0, in the third and final scrimmage.
Washington opens the regular season Friday at Holt as part of the Troy Baseball Classic. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.