Washington and Union will host the annual Blue Cat Cup girls soccer tournament later this month.
The six-team tournament will be held on four days between April 25 and 29 at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium and Union’s Stierberger Stadium.
This year’s Red Pool consists of Ft. Zumwalt West, Pacific and Union.
The Blue Pool consists of St. Francis Borgia Regional, Rock Bridge and Washington.
Pool play takes place Monday, April 25, at Scanlan Stadium with two games.
Ft. Zumwalt West faces Union in the 5 p.m. game, while Washington will play Rock Bridge in the 6:45 p.m. game.
Action shifts to Union Wednesday, April 27. Borgia plays Rock Bridge in the 5 p.m. game. Union then plays Pacific in the 6:45 p.m. game.
Pool play concludes in Washington Thursday, April 28, with Pacific playing Ft. Zumwalt West at 5 p.m. and Washington playing Borgia at 6:45 p.m.
The final three games will be played in Union Friday, April 29. The consolation game, between teams finishing third in each pool, runs at 4 p.m.
The third-place game will be played at 5:30 p.m. with the title contest starting at 7:30 p.m.
There will be a new winner this year as last year’s champion, Eureka, did not return. Eureka defeated Union for the title last spring, 2-0.
Also leaving the tournament after last year was Ladue, which placed fourth. Rock Bridge and Ft. Zumwalt West are the new teams.