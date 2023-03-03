Washington junior Kendra Bliss wasn’t working by the hour at this year’s state tournament, nor even by the minute.
Not only did Bliss not give up a point on her way to the MSHSAA Class 2 125-pound girls wrestling state championship, the first individual title for Washington in the brief five-year history of girls wrestling as its own MSHSAA sanctioned sport, but no opponent lasted a full two-minute first period against her.
“It is pretty hard to put on a more dominating performance at the state meet than what Kendra did,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “All first period falls is beyond impressive. It is definitely a statement that she is the best girl in that bracket.”
After finishing in the sectional bubble round in 2021 and just outside the medal stand at the state tournament last season, both in a one-class format, Bliss wasn’t going to let herself be denied a top spot this year.
“Last year I was disappointed about putting all the work in and falling short,” Bliss said. “This year I wanted to make sure I put in the work and I made it count, that I made that work worth it. It was worth it.”
Bliss spent a total of 44 seconds on the mats in the first day of the two-day event Friday. She pinned Belton’s Lauren Patrick in 33 seconds and quarterfinal opponent Eleanor Manning, of Holt, in a mere 11 seconds.
In doing so, Bliss more than lived up to the directive set forth by the Washington coaching staff.
“We need to be aggressive and set the tone of the match by scoring the first points and then scoring in bunches,” Ohm said.
Saturday, Bliss took down a pair of other wrestlers with single-digit losses on the season in Lebanon’s Halea Bartel and the other state finalist, Nixa’s Addison Harkins.
Bartel, a 45-4 wrestler who finished third in Class 2, was pinned by Bliss in 1:53.
The runner-up Harkins, 45-6, fell to Bliss in 1:28 for the title.
“Just in general, I worked my butt off to get here, so it’s about time that I kick it in,” Bliss said. “It’s the end of the year, so might as well go all out.”
Through her first three seasons, Bliss has compiled a record of 132-19. She was 49-3 this year.
She joins Assistant Coach Jared Rennick in the ranks of Washington’s individual state champions. Rennick was the Class 3 boys state champion at 195 pounds in 2016.
“It’s crazy,” Bliss said. “I just hope other girls are inspired to wrestle because this has changed my life. I hope it changes someone else’s life too because this is my passion now. I didn’t know this was going to be my passion, or I was going to be a state champion, until I started it.”
Lady Jay teammates Annelise Obermark (second place at 135 pounds) and Julia Donnelly (third at 110) also made the podium at this year’s tournament.
“I’m so proud of them,” Bliss said. “Beyond proud. Julia is a three-time medalist and I can never be that. Anne is my training partner. She makes me stronger. We make each other stronger. When she wrestled Brenya (Crahan, of Nixa, Friday) she did a slide-by and I was like, ‘I do that! We do that together,’ so I just see the improvement and I just wish they could have won too because I want them to feel what I’m feeling.”
Washington ranked fifth in the Class 2 team standings with 84 points.
A total of seven Lady Jays qualified for the event. Four will be eligible to return to the team next winter.