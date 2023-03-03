Washington junior Kendra Bliss wasn’t working by the hour at this year’s state tournament, nor even by the minute.

Not only did Bliss not give up a point on her way to the MSHSAA Class 2 125-pound girls wrestling state championship, the first individual title for Washington in the brief five-year history of girls wrestling as its own MSHSAA sanctioned sport, but no opponent lasted a full two-minute first period against her.