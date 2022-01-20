Despite being without their full roster, the Washington wrestling Lady Jays still shot up the leaderboard Friday at Rockwood Summit.
The Lady Jays earned 97.5 points to finish third in the annual Sherri Lance Invitational Tournament, led by individual champions Kendra Bliss (120 pounds) and Stella Secor (125).
Northwest won the event with 164.5 points for its varsity and even brought a strong enough second squad to earn 56.5 points and place eighth. Rounding out the top five were Rockwood Summit (126 points), the Lady Jays, Parkway South (71) and Marquette (70.5).
“We knew going in would be tough to compete in the team score with literally having half the team out with injuries or illness so we wanted to focus on individual performance,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “The girls did just that and competed at a high level which was able to help take care of the team score and push them into trophy position. I was very proud of the way we competed. Each week it seems like we have different girls stepping up to score big for us.”
Bliss blitzed her way through the field with four wins, all by pin against Northwest’s Cailey Mowery (1:11), Lindbergh’s Alli Austin (1:05), Northwest’s Madyson Thomas (1:13) and Park Hills Central’s Karlee LaChance (0:20).
Secor won her first four matches by pin and finished with a 6-0 decision over Northwest’s Lauren MacMiller.
She scored pins over Rockwood Summit’s Lucie Lajeuness (0:25), Northwest’s Brenn Huncovsky (0:40), Parkway West’s Evangeline Copeland (1:040 and De Soto’s Paytan Rulo (1:01).
“Stella was able to go 5-0 and score in the bonus four times to really put us up in the score,” Ohm said. “These girls are continuing to improve every time they step on the mat and we are excited for what they will bring to the mat at North Point in February.”
Nina Zimmerman (105) placed second for the Lady Jays. Annelise Obermark (135) and Maggie Ortmann (149) both placed fourth. Brianna James (141) and Kristin Sprung (159) each finished sixth. Ava Griffey (115) placed seventh.
Zimmerman went 3-1 with a 9-6 decision win over Park Hills Central’s Madison Young and wins by pin against Northwest’s Sara Keeton (3:27) and Parkway West’s Brooke Eddy (0:58).
Obermark posted a 2-3 record with wins by pin over Northwest’s Katlyn Dorenkamp (3:56) and Lindbergh’s Nia Pemiciaro (1:41).
Ortmann finished with a 2-3 record, scoring pins over a pair of Oakville wrestlers, Zariah Woods-Johnson (0:58) and Talia Reed (1:57).
James went 2-2, pinning both Oakville’s Makaylah Brown (4:58) and McCluer North’s Emily Bredenkoetter (1:38).
Sprung posted a 1-3 mark, gaining her win by pin over Oakville’s Aydan Squires (2:41).
Griffey went 1-2, winning the seventh-place match over Parkway West’s Triya Gudipati by medical forfeit.
Washington competes Wednesday in a triangular meet against two conference opponents at Wentzville Liberty, starting at 5 p.m. In addition to the host school, Washington will wrestle Ft. Zumwalt North.