To reach the podium was an achievement, but to stand atop it was Bliss.
Washington junior Kendra Bliss achieved a program first for Washington girls wrestling, earning an individual state championship in the Class 2 125-pound weight division Friday and Saturday at Columbia’s Mizzou Arena.
“I feel like I’m dreaming,” Bliss said. “I don’t feel like I’m at state, but I feel like any other tournament. I think it’ll sink in eventually, but right now I just feel like I got my job done and did what I was supposed to do.”
Bliss headlined a list of five area medalists in the second session of the state tournament, which encompassed Class 3-4 boys and Class 2 girls.
Five other area wrestlers achieved state medals Wednesday and Thursday during the tournament’s first session for Class 1-2 boys and Class 1 girls, as detailed in this past weekend Missourian.
Bliss was one of two finalists and one of three medalists for the Washington girls Saturday.
Junior Annelise Obermark placed second in the Class 2 girls 135-pound weight class and senior Julia Donnelly took third place in the 110-pound division.
The Lady Jays qualified seven wrestlers for the state tournament, finishing fifth in Class 2 with 85 points, just four points away from earning a state team trophy.
Nixa finished fourth in the Class 2 girls team standings with 89 points. Lebanon (134.5), Marquette (105) and KC Liberty (97) were the top three.
“It is definitely a bittersweet feeling,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “I am proud of the girls and I think in a few days they will be proud as well, but this weekend and still today it hurts and the girls see this weekend as a team as a failure. Its hard to describe how great of a group of girls we have and just how high of expectations they have for themselves.”
Washington junior Casey Olszowka earned the highest medal win for area boys in the second session, placing third in Class 3 at 157 pounds.
Pacific sophomore Timothy Link continued a 20-year streak of at least one medalist for the Pacific boys program by placing fifth in Class 3 at 113 pounds.
“That’s a great selling point for the program,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “It says a lot about what we are in terms of consistency. Going forward, we’ve got to raise that standard and make having a medalist the expectation rather than a goal and that’s going to elevate us to another level.”
Both Washington and Pacific sent four male state qualifiers to the tournament this year. Washington ended in 25th place in the team standings with 21.5 points. Pacific tied for 27th place with 19 points.
Girls
Washington’s state champion Bliss blazed a path through her bracket. No opponent lasted a complete round against her.
Bliss pinned Belton’s Lauren Patrick (0:33), Holt’s Eleanor Manning (0:11), Lebanon’s Halea Bartel (1:53) and Nixa’s Addison Harkins (1:28).
Obermark started with a 0:55 pin of Platte County’s Giada Cucchiara and then knocked off otherwise unbeaten Brenya Crahan of Nixa in an 8-0 major decision.
Obermark reached the finals with a 12-5 decision over Francis Howell’s Bailey Bridges, setting up a rematch of the Class 2 District 1 finals against Parkway South’s Janiah Jones.
With the state championship on the line, Jones again was able to come out on top in a 12-6 decision.
Donnelly scored a 4-2 decision over Ozark’s Victoria Dunn and pinned Staley’s Ellie Marrah Friday in 2:56.
After a setback via technical fall in the semifinals, 15-0 against Lebanon’s Jessa Joiner, Donnelly came back to win a 9-0 major decision over Francis Howell North’s Isabelle Apple and then defeat KC Liberty’s Jaden Breeden in the medal round, 4-2.
Boys
Olszowka lost in overtime in his first matchup to Helias’ Eli Homan in 6:21 after a come-from-behind effort to force a tie at the end of the third period.
It was his only loss of the tournament as he came back to win five straight, culminating with a 6-2 decision over Belton’s Landon Littleton in the medal round for third place.
Olszowka’s other wins came via a 17-2 technical fall against Ladue’s Shaun Roberts, a 10-0 major decision against De Smet’s Jayden McCaster and pins of Farmington’s Ethan Turner (2:58) and Van Hort’s Darrius Page (4:35).
Link made the semifinals after a pair of wins Friday against Holt’s Aiden Bonin (3:07) and Glendale’s Ethan Kelly (2:20).
Smithville’s Tristan Waters pinned Link in the semifinals (2:20) and Hannibal’s Reign Creech did the same in the consolation semifinals (2:21).
That sent Link into the fifth-place match where he pinned De Soto’s Brenton Drummond in 1:45.