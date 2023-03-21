Washington junior Kendra Bliss blazed a trail during the 2022-23 girls wrestling season.
Bliss pinned Nixa’s Addison Harkins Feb. 25 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia to claim the Class 2 125-pound state title.
Finishing 49-3 this season, she became Washington’s first-ever girls wrestling state winner and second overall wrestling titlist (joining Assistant Coach Jared Rennick from 2016).
And, she can add another honor — Missourian All-Area girls wrestler of the year.
Bliss dominated her division at the state tournament. None of her matches lasted beyond the first period. She used 44 combined seconds in pinning Belton’s Lauren Patrick and Holt’s Eleanor Manning in the first two rounds. It took longer in the semifinals, 1:53, to stop Halea Bartel of Lebanon. In the title bout she needed 1:28 to pin Harkins.
With Bliss, runner-up Annelise Obermark (135) and third-place Julia Donnelly (110) leading the way, Washington finished fifth in the team standings with 85 points. The Lady Jays were four points away from the state trophies.
That helped Josh Ohm seal the All-Area girls wrestling coach of the year award. Washington also won most of its in-season tournaments, including the Gateway Athletic Conference and Class 2 District 1 titles. Washington went 12-1 in dual meets.
The Lady Jays also had half of the 14 All-Area first-team selections.
The All-Area team was selected by a vote of coaches and media members.
First Team
• 100 — Washington’s Lindsey Mueller.
• 105 — Washington’s Julia Donnelly.
• 110 — Washington’s Nina Zimmermann.
• 115 — Union’s Brianna Keiser.
• 120 — Washington’s Ava Griffey.
• 125 — Washington’s Kendra Bliss.
• 130 — Washington’s Stella Secor.
• 135 — Washington’s Annelise Obermark.
• 140 — Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson.
• 145 — Pacific’s Dani Gullet.
• 155 — St. Clair’s Molly Brown.
• 170 — Owensville’s Bailee Dare.
• 190 — Owensville’s Kelby Schoenfeld.
• 235 — Sullivan’s Reya Bristow.
Second Team
• 105 — St. Clair’s Janessa Avila.
• 110 — Union’s Lillie Zimmermann.
• 115 — St. James’ Hanna Hendry.
• 120 — Pacific’s Zoe Fisher.
• 125 — St. Francis Borgia’s Aine Callahan.
• 130 — St. Clair’s Audrey DeClue.
• 135 — St. Clair’s Jossie Hopkins.
• 140 — St. Clair’s Peyton Dunn.
• 145 — St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker.
• 155 — Owensville’s Josie Gerlemann.
• 170 — Washington’s Loren Thurmon,
• 190 — St. Clair’s Liberty McKenzie.
• 235 — St. Clair’s Cheyannah Rincon Campos.
Honorable mention
• 105 — Owensville’s Jenna Vandegriffe.
• 110 — St. Clair’s Raeleigh DeClue.
• 120 — St. Clair’s Lindsay Rampani and Owensville’s Elizabeth Adams.
• 125 — Union’s CJ Sullivan.
• 130 — Sullivan’s Jade Studdard.
• 135 — Sullivan’s Sadie Altimus.
• 140 — Union’s Gracie Straatmann.
• 145 — Washington’s Kristin Sprung.
• 155 — Washington’s Maggie Ortmann.
• 170 — Union’s Gianna Schreck, Sullivan’s Ruby Daily and St. Clair’s Kaitlynn Van de Wiele.
• 190 — Washington’s Paytin Welsh.
Note — There were no second-team or honorable mentions at 100 pounds. There were no honorable mention picks at 115 or 235.
