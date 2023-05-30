Rallying late, the Pacific Post 320 Seniors made a bid for their first win of the season Thursday.
“We put together a little run in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two, but it wasn’t quite enough,” Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said. “It’s still early in the season and we’re looking to bounce back against St. Peters on Tuesday.”
The 18U Blazers, of the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association (SLABA) opened scoring with two runs in the top of the first. Jefferson County added a run in the fourth.
Pacific (0-1) got onto the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Jefferson County responded with two crucial runs in the top of the sixth.
Pacific rallied in the seventh for two runs, and had two runners on base when the game ended.
Post 320 batters had 11 hits, including four doubles.
Matt Reincke and Cole Hansmann led the attack with two hits apiece. Reincke doubled.
Trevor Klund, Gavin Mabe and Ethan Simpson also doubled.
Ayden Biedenstein and Weston Kulick singled.
Jack Meyer drew a walk. Reincke and Mabe were hit by pitches.
Reincke scored two runs and Biedenstein scored once.
Hansmann had two RBIs. Reincke drove in one.
“We caught some bad breaks on the offensive side last night,” Meyer said. “In the second inning, we had bases loaded with one out and Weston Kulick hit a hard ground ball back up the middle that would have probably tied the game at the time, but instead it hit the mound and took a hop to the shortstop, and they were able to turn the double play and get out of the inning. At other times we hit the ball hard, just right at people.”
Sam Ruszala started for Post 320 and went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits, five walks and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Drew Beffa pitched two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Xavian Cox tossed one inning, striking out two.
Landon Richard was the winning pitcher for the Blazers, going six innings while allowing two runs on eight hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Anthony Sabella tossed the final inning, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out three.
Cayden Keisker led the Blazers with two hits. Christian Groner doubled. Dean Moekel, Jeffrey Lentz and Kayden Clark singled.
Jack Clark walked three times. Joshua Thomas drew two walks. Sabella and Kayden Clark walked once.
Patrick Dorsey and Kayden Clark were hit by pitches.
Moekel and Thomas stole one base apiece.
Moekel, Groner, Dorsey, Kayden Clark and Keisker scored runs.
Groner, Dorsey, Keisker and Jack Clark each had one RBI.
Post 320 opens Ninth District play Tuesday, visiting St. Peters Post 313 for a doubleheader. Action at City Centre Park begins at 6 p.m.
Pacific opens June with a Saturday, June 3, Ninth District home doubleheader against Hannibal Post 55 (noon) and St. Charles Post 312 (2 p.m.).
