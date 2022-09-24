Jaedin Blankenship pitched three blank innings Tuesday as the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 in the Four Rivers Conference.
Sullivan (9-8, 5-0) won at home against St. Clair (0-10, 0-4), 15-0, behind Blankenship’s one-hitter.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jaedin Blankenship pitched three blank innings Tuesday as the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 in the Four Rivers Conference.
Sullivan (9-8, 5-0) won at home against St. Clair (0-10, 0-4), 15-0, behind Blankenship’s one-hitter.
The Sullivan hurler struck out seven batters across three innings and also issued a walk and hit a batter.
Sullivan scored nine runs in the first inning, two in the second and four in the third.
Alyssa Jesionowski had St. Clair’s lone hit, a double in the second inning.
Janessa Avila walked and stole a base.
Jersey Pendegraft was hit by the pitch.
Cylee Schatzler pitched 0.2 of an inning for St. Clair, surrendering nine runs on eight walks and three hits.
Lindsay Simpson pitched two innings and allowed six runs (two earned) on no hits and six walks.
Dorie Richardson doubled for the Lady Eagles, walked and was hit by a pitch.
Blankenship and Alexis Funkhouser each singled.
Hannah Campbell, Grace Halmick and Molly Lohden each walked three times.
Kayla Ulrich walked twice and was hit by a pitch.
Blankenship and Morgan Braun both walked once.
Ulrich, Campbell, Halmick, Braun and Lohden all scored twice.
Funkhouser, Richardson and Hayli Venable added one run apiece.
Richardson was credited with three runs batted in.
Braun and Funkhouser each drove in two.
Urlich, Halmick and Lohden all drove in a run.
Lohden and Ulrich stole two bases apiece. Campbell and Evelyn Harris both stole once.
Sullivan secured the Four Rivers Conference title with a win over St. James Thursday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.