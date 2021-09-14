Freshman Fallyn Blankenship made her first varsity victory one to remember.
Pitching against Four Rivers Conference foe Hermann, Blankenship led the Union softball Lady ’Cats to a 15-0 no-hit victory.
“This was a great win all-around,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “Sometimes it can be difficult to stay engaged in a game when it becomes one-sided. The girls did a good job of playing quality softball up until the last out.”
Union (2-4, 1-1) supported Blankenship with six runs in the bottom of the first and added one run in the second, one in the third and seven in the fourth. The game ended when Union hit the 15-run threshold.
Over four innings, Blankenship faced one batter over the minimum as Union made two errors in the field. She struck out 11 batters.
“Fallyn Blankenship really controlled the game in the circle for us,” Poggas said. “She struck out 11 of the 13 batters she saw. Unfortunately, the only ball put into play was bobbled for an error. Defense has been high on our priority list, so we need to do better.”
Offensively, Amy Schreck had two hits, including a double.
Masy Hulsey, Hailey Earney and Abby Thwing doubled.
Blankenship, Addy Friese, Lucy Koenigsfeld and Camren Monkman all singled.
Friese drew three walks. Schreck and Monkman walked twice. Blankenship, Kaitlynn Turner, Gianna Schreck and Hulsey walked once. Earney was hit by a pitch.
Koenigsfeld added a sacrifice fly. Blankenship, Amy Schreck and Friese each stole two bases. Monkman, Hulsey, Earney, Koenigsfeld and Thwing had one steal apiece.
Friese scored three times. Blankenship, Thwing, Amy Schreck and Hulsey each scored twice. Earney, Koenigsfeld, Gianna Schreck and Monkman scored once.
Blankenship drove in three runs. Thwing and Amy Schreck each had two RBIs. Friese, Earney, Koenigsfeld, Turner and Monkman all drove in one.
“Our bats were decent,” Poggas said. “We managed to put the ball into play and execute bunts when we needed. Games like this are excellent practice to hone the skills we need to be competitive. Great base-running all around for everyone.”
Brooke Vedder pitched for Hermann.