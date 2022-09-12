The Union Lady ’Cats could not have asked for a better way to start Four Rivers Conference softball play Tuesday.
Union (5-2, 1-0) started league play with a 24-0 win at St. Clair (0-6, 0-1) behind a no-hit shutout from sophomore Fallyn Blankenship.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Union Lady ’Cats could not have asked for a better way to start Four Rivers Conference softball play Tuesday.
Union (5-2, 1-0) started league play with a 24-0 win at St. Clair (0-6, 0-1) behind a no-hit shutout from sophomore Fallyn Blankenship.
The Union hurler allowed three walks and one runner reached on an error in the otherwise perfect outing.
“(A no-hitter) was a goal of hers and I am glad she was successful,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “She works extremely hard, it is great to see her hard work pay off.”
Blankenship notched six strikeouts across three innings.
The Lady ’Cats opened the game with a 12-run rally in the top of the first inning.
Union posted two more runs in the second inning and 10 in the third.
“(Lindsay) Simpson pitched well, but her defense just didn’t play well enough to stop Union from scoring,” St. Clair Head Coach Roberta Byers said. “(We) had a good second inning, but the damage was done in the first and it just got worse in the third. In the end, we had nine errors and a lot of passed balls.”
Lucy Koenigsfeld had a standout day at the dish for Union, going 3-3 with a home run, a triple, a single and a walk.
“Lucy is just a beast at the plate right now,” Dewert said.
Koenigsfeld drove in six runs and scored four times.
Addisen Friese singled twice, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in two.
Abby Thwing doubled, was hit by a pitch twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Brooklynne Anderson singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Blankenship singled, walked twice, scored three times and drove in two.
Ella Wells singled, walked, scored and drove in two.
Macy Hulsey singled and scored.
Amy Schreck singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Emma Wallis singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored three runs and drove in one.
Ali Thwing walked, was hit by a pitch twice, scored three times and drove in two runs.
“It was our first conference win and it was a big one,” Dewert said. “The girls came out hitting the ball hard. Everyone got in to play and have at-bats. It was a great team win for us.”
Simpson pitched two innings for St. Clair and allowed nine hits with six walks and three strikeouts.
Cylee Schatzler pitched the third inning, striking out one and allowing three hits and two walks.
“Gabby Marler and Janessa Avila played well on defense and communicated well,” Byers said. “Alyssa Jesionowski had a great play at second; saved a double.”
Schatzler, Marler and Bonnie Quick each drew a walk at the plate.
Union continues league play next Tuesday at Hermann at 4:30 p.m.
St. Clair is scheduled to remain home Monday to face Jefferson at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.