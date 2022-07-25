Union native Wayne Blankenship can add a top-50 golf finish at Pinehurst to his list of accomplishments.
Blankenship competed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, where he finished in a three-way tie for 46th place with a score of 261.
The resort village with multiple golf courses in North Carolina has hosted multiple U.S. Opens and U.S. Amateur Championships.
The Adaptive Open, a national championship event run by the United States Golf Association, was played on Pinehurst No. 6 and featured athletes with limb, intellectual, vision, neurological or other various impairments such as seated players and those of short stature.
Blankenship, who is a partial leg amputee, turned in the best of his three rounds Tuesday, carding an 81 on the par 72 course. He shot an 87 Monday and a 93 Wednesday.
Simon Lee, of Korea, and Felix Norman, of Sweden, both finished three strokes below par for the event at 213.
Lee defeated Norman in a playoff to win the inaugural title.
Blankenship, the only golfer in the field from Missouri, tied with Brandon Canesi from Doral, Florida, and Floyd J. Carroll III of Whitney, Texas.
Kim Moore, or Portage, Michigan, was the winner on the women’s side with a score of 232, 16 above par.
A total of 78 men and 18 women competed in the first edition of the adaptive open.