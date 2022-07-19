Wayne Blankenship of Union is making his way through the first U.S. Adaptive Open.
The inaugural golfing event, held at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, completed its first of three rounds Monday.
Blankenship is the only Missouri native among the field. He competes with a leg impairment.
Blankenship carded an 87, 15 over par, in Monday’s first round, tying with Canadian Spencer Easthope and Minnesota’s Andrew Berglund (Stillwater) and Tim Hermann (Cologne) for 47th place among male competitors.
Chad Pfeiffer, of Caldwell, Idaho, led all male golfers in the field with a score of 70, two under par.
Kim Moore, of Portage, Michigan, led the female golfers after one day with her first round of 76, four over par.
Blankenship was scheduled to tee off for his second round Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The Adaptive Open features individuals with various impairments, including those with limb impairments, seated competitors, those of short stature and those with intellectual impairments, among others.
The competition is scheduled to conclude Wednesday.
