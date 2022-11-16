For the seventh time in nine seasons, the St. Francis Borgia football Knights brought home a district plaque.
And, that makes seven runner-up finishes for Borgia, which fell Friday in Wardsville to Blair Oaks, 54-14.
“They’re good,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “They have talent, they’re well coached and they’re extremely strong. We knew that quarterback (Dylan Hair) was the best in the state. We knew we were in for a challenge.”
Borgia finished the season at 7-5. The team’s first district title since 2011 will have to wait at least another season.
Blair Oaks (11-0), the top-ranked team in Class 2, now plays at District 1 winner Lift for Life (9-3) Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be played at Cardinal Ritter.
Last Friday’s game brought cold weather and wind into the mix for the first time this season. The host Falcons took advantage for the first two scores, a 43-yard pass from Dylan Hair to Nick Closser 2:43 into the game and 20-yard run by Hair following that. Nolan Laughlin kicked the first two of his six successful extra points to make it 14-0.
Borgia didn’t back down. The Knights moved down the field, getting a five-yard score by Hayden Wolfe with 1:38 to go in the quarter. Zach Mort’s kick cut the Blair Oaks lead to 14-7.
Blair Oaks struck back with 24 seconds to go in the quarter on a nine-yard run by Hayden Lackman. Laughlin’s kick made it 21-7 after 12 minutes.
Borgia was marching for another potential score when Alec Wieberg intercepted a pass at the Blair Oaks 12. He made it 87 yards before being stopped at Borgia’s one-yard line. Brady Kerepin ran in from there with 8:25 to play, making it 28-7 when it appeared to be heading for a one-score game.
“We actually were moving the ball pretty well and they returned the interception,” Gildehaus said. “That hurt us. We hadn’t made mistakes. They’re a good enough team that you can’t make any mistakes at all.”
Blair Oaks came up with another big play on special teams. Jaxon Marshall blocked a punt, the second Blair Oaks punt block of the game, and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown with 7:17 to go in the half.
“They blocked two punts and we gave them two touchdowns,” Gildehaus said.
The Falcons added two 35-yard scores, a run by Hair and a pass from Hair to Joey Wilde. That made it 48-7 at the break.
The second half moved quickly. Blair Oaks scored in the third quarter, getting a 16-yard run from Lackman.
“You’ve got to take your hat off to them,” Gildehaus said. “They’re an excellent football team.”
Borgia fought in the fourth quarter and senior Trenton Volmert ran in from 18 yards out with seven seconds left on the clock. Mort kicked the extra point to make the final score, 54-14.
“No one expected us to be in this situation after we went 1-9 last year,” Gildehaus said. “I’m so proud of what these kids did. We take what we did, learn from it, and make this the best offseason we’ve ever had.”
Stats
Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann completed six of his 13 pass attempts for 56 yards and one interception. He was pressured throughout the game and left the game in the second half.
Jace Mittler completed one of two pass attempts for 30 yards.
The Knights ran 39 times for 132 yards. Wolfe led the way with 10 carries for 61 yards and one score.
Volmert had seven carries for 31 yards and one touchdown.
Tate Marquart ran twice for 22 yards. He also snagged three passes for 29 yards.
Zeltmann scrambled 14 times for 16 yards.
Ben Lause had one carry for eight yards. Kabren Koelling carried once for five yards.
Nathan Kell had two carries for four yards and one catch for 21 yards before leaving with an injury.
Mittler was credited with two carries for 15 yards of loss.
Will Hoer caught a 30-yard pass. Brody Denbow had one catch for four yards and Sam Tuepker caught a pass for two yards.
Kell returned four kickoffs for 61 yards. Volmert closed with two returns for 32 yards and Tuepker returned two kicks for 26 yards.
Lause, Borgia’s leading tackler, ended with 11 total stops with eight solos and three assists.
Koelling was next with seven total stops, including six solos.
Hoer and Luke Kopmann each had four total tackles. Kopmann, a senior returned from a broken bone suffered during the first week of practice to play.
“He wanted to put the Blue and Gold on one more time and he did,” Gildehaus said. “It’s little things like that these seniors will remember. There’s a lot of respect in the Borgia community for this senior class. They’ll be missed.”
Nathan Dedert, Brandon Kluesner and Volmert each had one solo stop.
Tyler Dill posted two assists. Ben Roehrig added one.
Borgia limited Blair Oaks to 296 offensive yards, one of its lowest single-game totals of the season.
Hair surpassed 10,000 career passing yards on his touchdown pass to Wilde. He also has over 5,000 career rushing yards.
“We’ll be back here again,” Gildehaus said. “My underclassmen learned a lot from this game. Next year, our goal is to win the district championship game.”
Box Score
BOR — 7-0-0-7 =14
BO — 21-27-6-0 = 54
First Quarter
BO — Nick Closser 43 pass from Dylan Hair (Nolan Laughlin kick), 9:17
BO — Hair 20 run (Laughlin kick), 6:47
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 5 run (Zach Mort kick), 1:38
BO — Hayden Lackman 9 run (Laughlin kick), 0:24
Second Quarter
BO — Brady Kerperin 1 run (Laughlin kick), 8:25
BO — Jaxon Marshall 26 blocked punt return (Laughlin kick), 7:17
BO — Hair 35 run (Laughlin kick), 5:31
BO — Joey Wilde 35 pass from Hair (kick failed), 0:48
Third Quarter
BO — Lackman 16 run (kick failed), 1:10
Fourth Quarter
BOR — Trenton Volmert 18 run (Mort kick), 0:07