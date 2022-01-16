By the slimmest of margins, the Blair Oaks basketball Lady Falcons will be playing for the Union Tournament championship.
Third-seeded Blair Oaks (9-6) held on to edge No. 2 Union (8-4) Thursday, 54-52.
The margin was as slender as the rim, which stopped, but then rejected an off-balanced three-quarters court attempt by Union freshman Sophia Helling at the buzzer.
“That was pretty unbelievable,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “For her to do that was pretty impressive. It was in and out.”
Overall, Rapert feels Union needs to improve to not be in those situations.
“We’re just not to that point yet to overcome a third quarter like that,” Rapert said. “We almost did, obviously. But, that takes a lot of energy and a lot of things have to happen right.”
The game had plenty of ups and downs. Union pulled out to a 13-7 lead through one quarter. A pair of free throws by Kelsey Brake with 45.7 seconds to play gave Union a 27-25 lead at the half.
“For the most part, I thought our shot selection was a lot better tonight,” Rapert said. “I thought our effort throughout was pretty good.”
But things changed considerably in the third quarter. Blair Oaks went on a 15-point run through most of the quarter and led 42-29 going to the final eight minutes.
“We only scored two points,” Rapert said. “But, what frustrated me was that we weren’t scoring and the defense got stagnant and we stopped boxing out. We have to do those things to be in games.”
Union got into foul trouble early in the quarter and never seemed to get things sorted out. Union was called for nine of the half’s first 10 fouls.
The Lady ’Cats worked in the fourth quarter to cut into the lead. With 31.4 seconds to play, Blair Oaks had the advantage chipped to one point, 53-52, and Union had the ball.
Rapert said he was happy with the shot, an open look from three-point range, which missed.
“It was right on,” he said. “I thought it was going in.”
Union still had a chance after the Lady Falcons hit one free throw with 2.2 second to play. That set up Helling’s heave attempt.
Helling led Union with 19 points. She hit two three-point baskets and went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Brake ended with 18 points, including two three-point baskets. She went 6-8 from the stripe.
Isabelle Gilbert contributed 10 points and went 2-2 from the free-throw line. She ripped the ball away from a Blair Oaks player in the lane, cutting the lead to two points, during the final minute.
Fallyn Blankenship hit a three-point basket for her scoring.
Lucy Koenigsfeld scored two points.
Union had five three-point shots and went 11-17 from the free-throw line.
Blair Oaks’ Autumn Bax netted 18 points, going 4-7 from the free-throw line.
Mallorie Fick also had 18 points, hitting four of the five Blair Oaks three-point shots. She was 4-8 from the free-throw line.
Emma Wolken scored seven points with one three-point shot. She was 2-4 from the free-throw line.
Grace Boessen netted six points, going 2-4 from the stripe.
Kadence Kliegel went 4-5 from the free-throw line for her scoring.
Jazmin Reinkemeyer hit one of two free-throw chances for her point.
Blair Oaks was 17-30 from the free-throw line.
Union will play top-seeded Southern Boone County for third place. That game tentatively is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
“The next game might be tougher than this one,” Rapert said. “We don’t have a lot of time to prepare for them. They’re pretty good. This is a good tournament.”
Blair Oaks will face fifth-seeded Jefferson City for the title at 7 p.m.