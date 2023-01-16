Netting the first eight points of the third quarter, the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons picked up a 58-45 win over St. Francis Borgia Thursday in the Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals.

“They started that run going into halftime and we just gave up far too many offensive rebounds to Blair Oaks,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “They had a couple of kids who are pretty feisty and we just couldn’t keep them off the boards. That was the difference. We were just playing from behind after that. 