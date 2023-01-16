Netting the first eight points of the third quarter, the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons picked up a 58-45 win over St. Francis Borgia Thursday in the Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals.
“They started that run going into halftime and we just gave up far too many offensive rebounds to Blair Oaks,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “They had a couple of kids who are pretty feisty and we just couldn’t keep them off the boards. That was the difference. We were just playing from behind after that.
Borgia (4-9) held an 11-7 lead through one quarter and a 21-18 advantage at the half. The Lady Falcons (4-9), who also scored the final three points of the second quarter, never looked back after that.
Blair Oaks led 38-31 through three quarters and held on for the win.
Borgia’s brightest spot was the play of freshman Clara Nowak, who led the Lady Knights with 22 points.
Nowak knocked down all five of Borgia’s three-point baskets. She also went 3-5 from the free-throw line.
“We’ve asked her to be a lot more assertive,” Houlihan said. “I know that’s hard to for a freshman who is trying to be considerate to everybody else. Sometimes as a freshman, you’ve got to step up and do those things. We saw that a little bit in the fourth quarter from her. We just need it to be a little more consistent.”
For the game, Borgia went 10-16 from the free-throw line.
Nowak’s counter inside was senior Celia Gildehaus, who closed with 13 points.
Freshman Sydney Kessler, who was in foul trouble for most of the contest, exited with five points.
Freshman Tatum Scheer scored three points while junior Amanda Dorpinghaus added two points.
Blair Oaks had three players reach double digits in scoring.
Belle Boessen, a freshman, was the top Blair Oaks scorer with 22 points.
Junior Autumn Bax scored 15 points.
Senior Emma Wolken added 11 points.
Bria Boessen, Courtney Russelll, Chesney Luebbering, Baley Rackers and Samantha Weishahn scored two points apiece.
Borgia will start Saturday’s final round by playing St. Clair for seventh place at 1 p.m.
“Any time you’re in a tournament like this with teams like Jefferson City and Union, to know you can try to get a win is what we’re looking for,” Houlihan said. “It was disappointing tonight in some of the things we gave up,” Houlihan said. “We just move on to the next one.”
Blair Oaks takes on New Haven for the consolation final at 2:30 p.m.