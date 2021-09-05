The Blackcats crossed the path of St. Clair soccer Tuesday, resulting in bad luck for the Bulldogs.
St. Clair (0-1) opened the season at home against Fredericktown (1-0) with a 4-1 loss.
Fredericktown managed just one goal in the first half, carrying a 1-0 advantage into the intermission.
The Blackcats scored twice in the second half without an answer before St. Clair got on the board with 13 minutes remaining on the first varsity goal for senior Anthony Heigl, making it a 3-1 game.
Sophomore Jaxson Richardson was credited with an assist.
Fredericktown added a final goal with less than four minutes to play.
Nathan Bess recorded 10 saves in the contest as the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper.
“I was proud of the way the boys played in their first home game,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said. “We have a lot of new players. We’re continuing to work hard at practice and get better.”
St. Clair opened Four Rivers Conference play Thursday at Sullivan. The Bulldogs return to the pitch Wednesday at Laquey, starting at 4:30 p.m.