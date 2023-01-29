It’s the third-place game for the Indians at Herculaneum’s Bruce Thomas Tournament.
The Indians (5-12) recovered from a 53-37 loss to top-seeded Windsor (12-5) Monday to defeat St. Pius X of Festus (7-10) Tuesday, 48-41, in the three-team round-robin half of the seven-team tournament bracket.
After the pool-play split, Pacific will take on Herculaneum for third-place Friday at 7 p.m.
Pacific led the Lancers Tuesday, 14-12, after one quarter and 29-22 at the half.
The Indians’ lead was trimmed to just one point, 35-34, at the end of the third period.
“St. Pius battled back and eventually tied the game at 37-37 with three minutes to go and we were able to get the ball inside for some paint finishes as well as free throws to finally pull away with the win,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said.
Quin Blackburn posted his third double-double of the month with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Blackburn added four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Jack Meyer dropped in 11 points, adding two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Matt Reincke posted four points with five rebounds and one steal.
Nick Bukowsky finished with three points, two assists, one rebound and one steal.
Trey Bibb, Gage Clark and Parker Linder each netted two points.
Joey Gebel rounded out the scorebook with one point.
Linder grabbed four rebounds.
Clark added two rebounds.
Bibb was credited with an assist.
Xavian Cox recorded two assists, two steals and one rebound.
Windsor and Northwest will face off for the tournament title.
St. Pius plays the St. Louis Patriots for the consolation crown.
Following the tournament, Pacific is slated to host Affton this coming Tuesday at 7 p.m.