SPRINGFIELD — New Haven’s hopes for a Class 2 girls basketball state championship came to an end Friday night in the state semifinals at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.
Bishop LeBlond (28-3) moved past the Lady Shamrocks (17-11) in the Show-Me Showdown, 45-23.
New Haven has a chance to end its season with a win Saturday in the third-place game. The Lady Shamrocks will play the loser of the second semifinal between Tipton and Norwood at noon in the Great Southern Bank Arena.
In Friday’s semifinal, Bishop LeBlond scored the first eight points, but New Haven regrouped to cut it to 11-8 at the end of one quarter.
Bishop LeBlond outscored New Haven in the second quarter, 13-4, to lead at the half, 24-12. It was 30-14 after three quarters.
Brenna Langenberg led New Haven with 13 points. Tressa Carver and Alayna Lagemann each scored four points and Aubri Meyer added two.
Bishop LeBlond, which hit 11 three-point baskets, had three players in double figures. Shae Lewis netted 15 points, Tatum Studer was next with12 and Katie Beam scored 12.
Bishop LeBlond plays Saturday night for the championship at 8 p.m.
Show-Me Showdown coverage of New Haven will appear in the Wednesday Missourian.