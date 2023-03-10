Guarding Studer
With New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick showing encouragement, Aubri Meyer of the Lady Shamrocks guards Bishop LeBlond's Tatum Studer in the first half of Friday's Class 2 girls basketball semifinal at Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Studer scored 13 points as Bishop LeBlond won, 45-23. New Haven plays again Saturday for third place. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

SPRINGFIELD — New Haven’s hopes for a Class 2 girls basketball state championship came to an end Friday night in the state semifinals at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.

Bishop LeBlond (28-3) moved past the Lady Shamrocks (17-11) in the Show-Me Showdown, 45-23.