Scoring the first 20 points, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights raced to victory in their opening game at the Union Invitational Tournament Tuesday, 51-22.
“It was a good win and nice to see a whole bunch of people score,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Our focus the past couple of days has been on finding people on the perimeter to score. We’ve had trouble with that. Everybody knows our focus is in the interior, so it was nice to see some players hit some threes.”
Ft. Zumwalt North Head Coach Dusty Weiskopf is familiar with Borgia after coaching the Union Lady ’Cats prior to his move to O’Fallon.
“As far as we go, we are extremely young and I knew this would be a good challenge for us,” Weiskopf said.
Borgia (6-7) scored all 13 points in the opening quarter and led 20-0 before the Lady Panthers (3-10) got the ball to fall for the first time with 4:29 left in the half.
“Our first two shots were air balls and we were starting to feel, ‘here we go again,’ but the kids bounced right back and played pretty hard,” Houlihan said.
Borgia led 26-5 at the intermission and was up 41-17 through three quarters.
Borgia was able to break up many Ft. Zumwalt North possessions with its press. Kaitlyn Patke intercepted multiple passes at the point, allowing Borgia to score easy baskets.
“It was nice to get out to that lead,” Houlihan said. “When you have Kaitlyn at the top of the press who can really change things and get us into a nice flow, it makes a difference.”
Weiskopf agreed.
“Their press definitely gave us some trouble,” Weiskopf said. “It hurt us in the fact that we could not get into any rhythm offensively. They did a really good job defensively and they also shot the ball pretty well also.”
The win set up a showdown between Borgia and Jefferson City Thursday night for the Pool A championship. The winner plays Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for the title. The loser plays Saturday at 4 p.m. for third place.
“Our opponent has changed a couple of times,” Houlihan said. “We’re just focused on ourselves right now and trying to get better.”
The Lady Knights got balanced scoring with seven players scoring five or more points. Houlihan was able to play all nine available players during the game.
“That’s probably the most balanced scoring we’ve had all season long,” Houlihan said. “Hopefully, it can carry us a little farther and give the kids on the outside some confidence.”
Jenna Ulrich led the way with 10 points, including two of the team’s seven three-point baskets.
Patke checked in with nine points.
Avery Lackey scored eight points.
Mya Hillermann and Audrey Richardson both ended with seven points. Richardson hit two three-point baskets while Hillermann sank one.
Callyn Weber and Lexie Meyer both closed with five points.
Contributing valuable minutes, but not scoring, were Grace Rickman and Natalie Alferman.
Ally Grimes led the Lady Panthers in scoring with eight points, all in the second half. She knocked down two of her team’s five three-point baskets.
Abby Porter hit two three-point baskets for her six points.
Kayley Judy scored four points, Cailey McLeod ended with three and Maddie Skelton added one point.
Two Ft. Zumwalt North players were injured during the game with one returning later in the contest.
“It was our fourth game in six days,” Weiskopf said. “Couple that with the travel, and I think we just ran out of gas. But I told them, this will only make us better. Being a young team, the stretch we have gone through this past week was something this group had never done before, so I think it was/will be a great learning experience for us.”
Borgia played Jefferson City Thursday for the pool title. Ft. Zumwalt North moved to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. consolation game against Sullivan.
“It should be a fun one,” Weiskopf said. “I think we are both pretty evenly matched, so it definitely should be interesting.”