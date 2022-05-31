Pacific’s two big innings proved to be better than Eureka’s one Saturday.
Pacific Post 320’s Freshman team improved to 2-0 in the St. Charles Tournament by beating Eureka Post 177 at Blanchette Park Saturday morning, 12-7.
Pacific had a six-run second inning and a four-run fifth. Eureka scored five of its seven runs in the top of the third.
Pacific also scored single aces in the first and fourth innings. Eureka had one run in the second and another in the sixth.
The game concluded after six innings due to the time limit.
Pacific outhit Eureka, 11-8. Each team made six errors.
Trey Kulick started for Pacific and went four innings for the win. He allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks. He fanned three.
James Imus pitched the final two innings, allowing a run on two hits and one walk.
Cayden Matthes led the Pacific offense with three hits.
Kulick and Hagen Hassell each had two hits.
Connor Mooney tripled.
Gavin Lane, Austin Covert and Landon Andrew singled.
Imus and Lane walked. Andrew was hit by a pitch.
Andrew and Matthes each stole two bases. Hassell and Kulick had one steal apiece.
Covert added a sacrifice.
Hassell scored three times. Mooney and Andrew both scored twice. Kulick, Matthes, Imus, Lane and Covert scored once.
Hassell, Mooney and Matthes drove in two runs apiece.
Kulick, Parker, Covert and Andrew each had one RBI.