Two big innings proved to be more than enough for the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights Thursday.
Borgia (17-5) defeated Union (14-8) in six innings, 12-2.
“Very happy to get the win over a very good Union team,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “It was probably our most complete game of the year and is exactly how we need to be playing heading into the postseason.”
Rapert feels his team is capable of a better performance.
“We just took way too many fastballs and didn’t have a great approach at the plate,” Rapert said. “We have to compete with more fire.”
The game meant much more than local bragging rights as both are in Class 5 District 5. The win gives Borgia an edge over Union for seeding purposes in a tournament where five of the eight teams either were ranked or received votes in the most recent Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll.
Up 1-0 after one inning, Borgia set the tone with six runs in the second.
Union broke through with two runs in the top of the fourth, but Borgia answered with a four-run fifth and added the final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Both teams used multiple pitchers.
Jack Nobe started for Borgia and went 5.2 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. He struck out 12.
Caden Carroll gave up a hit and got the final out.
“Jack Nobe got the nod and once again gave us a solid start,” Struckhoff said. “I don’t think he had his best stuff going, but it shows you the kind of pitcher he is when he can perform like that without his best. We’ll take 12 strikeouts and one earned run any day of the week. Caden Carroll came in and finished the game. He is always on point, whether starting or relieving.”
Union sent Kasey Griffin to the mound and he went one inning, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks.
Ardell Young got out of the second inning and ended up pitching 3.1 frames, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Hayden Burke pitched the last 1.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Rapert said Union looked to use multiple pitchers in the game.
“I had planned on throwing several guys anyway because of the chance of seeing Borgia again, plus I wanted to have some arms left for a good Vianney team on Monday,” Rapert said.
The best friend of Union pitchers was Will Mentz, who used his range to track down multiple fly balls in center field. His biggest play, a diving snag, came in the second, helping to stop Borgia’s rally.
“I thought Ardell and Hayden threw well, but again, we just weren’t as assertive as I would have liked to have seen us at the plate,” Rapert said. “Will Mentz and Karson Eads made some nice plays defensively.”
Nine different Borgia batters recorded hits. Justin Mort led the way with three hits.
“It was a great game for our offense as everyone in the lineup had at least one hit,” Struckhoff said. “Justin Mort had a big day with three hits. He has had tough luck most of the season, so it was good to see him get some balls to drop in there.”
Tanner McPherson, Reagan Kandlbinder and Noah Hendrickson all had two hits.
Nobe led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run, his lone hit.
Others who singled were Henry Vedder, Kabren Koelling, Kaden Patke and Tyler Kromer.
“Tanner McPherson once again had a good game,” Struckhoff said. “He’s just been so consistent this year at the plate. Jack Nobe got us off to a great start with a home run to lead off the bottom of the first. That really got our momentum going for the game. Also good to see Noah Hendrickson get two hits. He’ll play a big part for us down the stretch.”
Nobe and Kromer both walked twice. McPherson, Kandlbinder and Hendrickson walked once.
Vedder was hit by a pitch. Kromer stole a base and Koelling had a sacrifice fly.
Nobe scored three runs. McPherson and Kromer both scored twice. Kandlbinder, Mort, Koelling, Patke and Cohen Jasper scored once.
McPherson drove in three runs. Nobe had two RBIs. Kandlbinder, Mort, Vedder, Koelling and Kromer each drove in one run.
Gavin Mabe led Union’s offense with two hits, including a double. Mentz, Burke, Eads and Braden Pracht singled.
Conner Borgmann drew a walk.
Borgmann and Noah Griffin scored Union’s runs.
Burke recorded an RBI.
Both teams close the regular season next week.
Borgia plays Wednesday in Affton against Lutheran South with first pitch at 4:30 p.m.
The Knights host Webster Groves next Friday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m.
Union hosts Vianney Monday at 7 p.m.
The Wildcats are slated to play at St. Mary’s Tuesday at 5 p.m. The last game is at North County Friday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m.
“We have to bounce back because we have three tough ones next week,” Rapert said.