Fallyn Blankenship fanned 14 batters Thursday as the Union softball Lady ’Cats defeated New Haven in Four Rivers Conference softball action at Wildcat Ballpark, 7-2.
“They’ve been pretty strong,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “I know they were pretty strong last year. They’ve been working with good games. It was nice to see us be on the winning side and get the job done.”
New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick felt his team struggled defensively.
“We didn’t play well in the field, and we made way too many errors to beat a good team,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “They’re a much-improved team from last year. I don’t think we came to play. I don’t think we were ready at the plate, and we definitely weren’t ready in the field. We didn’t make plays we should have made.”
Union (3-6, 2-2) got a four-run inning in the seventh with one hit doing the damage.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Alyssa Bush singled to center, and the ball got past New Haven’s center fielder. Not only did all three runners who were on base score, but the speedy Bush blazed around the bases, scoring with the others.
“One thing we have lacked this year is run support,” Poggas said. “It was nice to see us generate runs today. It was the bottom of the lineup doing it. Alyssa is our No. 9 hitter. She came up clutch right there. She’s a senior. She’s been around for four years, and it was awesome to see her come through there.”
The hit broke open what had been a 1-1 game. Union took the lead in the bottom of the third, but New Haven (5-4, 1-2) tied it in the top of the fourth.
New Haven again came back after Union’s big rally with a run in the sixth, but Union added two more to close out the win.
Union outhit New Haven, 7-3. New Haven made three errors to Union’s two.
“It’s not for a lack of trying,” Peirick said. “We’ve got 11 players and use one as a DH (designated hitter). We’ve got three seniors, and everyone else is pretty much playing out of position. We don’t have a true shortstop and have freshmen playing second and third bases. Our outfield is young, too. We don’t have much experience out there. We don’t let that dictate how we play. We have higher expectations. We’re going to go out and compete every night and get better in practice. That’s our goal.”
Blankenship controlled the game for Union from the pitcher’s circle. She allowed two unearned runs on three hits and three walks, sending 14 back to the dugout as strikeout victims.
“She has put up pretty decent numbers in every game,” Poggas said. She’s only pitched in four games, but she really does control the game. She doesn’t have a ton of speed, but she moves the ball and knows what to throw. She changes up pitches and really controls batters.”
On the other side, Ryan Stutzman allowed seven runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk, striking out eight.
Offensively, Blankenship and Amy Schreck each had two hits for Union. Schreck and Brooklynne Anderson doubled.
Lucy Koenigsfeld and Bush singled.
Kaitlynn Turner walked. Bush stole two bases, and Koenigsfeld had one steal.
Anderson, Schreck and Bush scored twice. Turner scored once.
Bush was credited with three RBIs. Schreck drove in one.
New Haven’s hits were a double from Jessica Underwood and singles by Mackenzie Wilson and Kyra Mauntel. Underwood’s hit came close to going over the center field fence.
Sophia Long, Wilson and Ava Vandegriffe walked.
Wilson stole a base.
Underwood and Wilson scored the runs. Wilson also had an RBI.
“Kenzie (Wilson) is a really smart ballplayer,” Peirick said. “She can do just about anything and does everything well. She’s as good a softball player as she is a basketball player.”
Union heads to Pacific Tuesday for a Four Rivers Conference game starting at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Shamrocks play Saturday in the Russellville Tournament. New Haven hosts Hermann Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in another league game.
“We’ve got to forget this and move on,” Peirick said. “We’ve got a lot more ball to play. We just have to improve every day and get better.”