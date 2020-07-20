Every team wants to have a big inning.
However, few do what the Pacific AA baseball team achieved Thursday evening.
Playing at Pacific High School, the host squad (12-8-1) scored 16 times in the bottom of the fourth on the way to a 17-0 victory.
“As for the offensive side of things, our fourth inning was a perfect example of everything clicking for us at the plate,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “We had great at-bats, worked the count and put the ball in play with two strikes. I mean, 16 runs in one inning is a feat we should be proud about. We definitely were not cheated up there tonight. Everyone had themselves a slice of the pie.”
Pacific already led, 1-0, thanks to a run in the bottom of the third. But Post 320 found lightning in a bottle in the bottom of the fourth.
The huge inning allowed Pacific to end the game early due to the run rule.
Pacific started Jack Meyer and he dominated the Illinois hitters, allowing two hits while striking out 10.
“Jack Meyer pitched about as well as we could ask of him tonight,” Bruns said. “He was painting the corners and mixing in his curve with ease. He only threw 55 pitches through four innings and those 10 strikeouts, so the numbers speak for themselves.”
Weston Kulick pitched the final inning, walking one and striking out two.
Pacific batters had 13 hits in the game, including three doubles.
Meyer, Tanner Biedenstein and Faolin Kreienkamp each had two hits.
“Jack also really helped himself at the plate, getting a couple hits of his own,” Bruns said.
“Another guy who stood out to me tonight was Faolin Kreienkamp,” Bruns said. “Things have really started clicking for him at the plate. He’s a kid who’s been putting in all the work this summer, but at times hasn’t seen the results he has probably hoped for. However, the last few games he has really driven the ball well and added four RBIs tonight.”
Ian Groom, Trevor Klund and Andrew Payne all doubled.
Tyler Anderson, Corben Savory, Ayden Biedenstein and Carter Myers singled.
Payne, Myers and Groom also drew walks.
Jayden Mach was hit by pitches twice. Groom also was hit by a pitch.
Seven different Pacific players stole a base. That list was comprised of Anderson, Tanner Biedenstein, Groom, Kreienkamp, Stephen Loeffel, Meyer and Payne.
A total of 10 different Pacific players scored in the game.
Groom crossed the plate three times to lead the team.
Meyer, Loeffel, Payne, Tanner Biedenstein, Mach and Kreienkamp each scored twice.
Anderson and Myers scored once.
Kreienkamp drove in four runs. Meyer had three RBIs. Tanner Biedenstein and Klund each drove in two. Anderson, Savory, Myers, Groom and Mach drove in one run apiece.
Valmeyer used four pitchers in the game. Besides the two hits and one walk, the visitors added one stolen base.
Post 320 returns to action Saturday, visiting St. Peters. Action at City Centre Park begins at 1 p.m.