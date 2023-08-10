For six innings Saturday, Washington Post 218 kept Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 Glen Sain GMC off the scoreboard.
However, it was that other inning, the first, that made all of the difference.
Paragould scored five times in the top of the first on the way to a 5-3 American Legion Mid-South Regional win on Semifinal Saturday in Pelham, Alabama.
“The ball didn’t bounce our way today, but they came out like a house on fire,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “These games are tough to win against good teams like that. When a team puts up five runs, it’s really hard to come back from that, but we were on our way and we gave it a whirl.”
The loss ended Washington’s season at 38-3.
“We had a great group of guys,” Post 218 shortstop Sam Paule said. “Going in, our goal was to win state and we accomplished that. After that, it was regional and nationals. We had a great group of guys, a fun group of guys and I’m glad I got to play with them all season. I’ll remember this forever.”
Post 218 fought back, scoring once in the third and twice in the fourth, but couldn’t find a way to come back from the early deficit.
“We had plenty of opportunities,” Getsee said. “We had the bases loaded twice. The point is that we had guys on and we needed big hits. That would have squashed anything they had in the first inning. When you don’t do that, you’re not going to score.”
Paule came through with Washington’s biggest hit, a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. Paule’s drive cleared the fence about 20 feet inside the left field foul pole.
“It was a fastball inside on a 1-2 count,” Paule said. “He didn’t throw any offspeed because he was missing with his fastball. Once it got to 1-2, I just shortened up. I’m glad I got a good barrel on the ball.”
Paule had lined out to left on his previous at-bat.
“I was running,” Paule said of the home run. “I thought it was going to be short of the fence. It carried and I got good back spin on it. I’m glad it went over. It was a good swing.”
The other Washington hits were singles by Kannon Hibbs and Tanner McPherson.
Washington batters drew nine walks with Will Mentz and Aden Pecka each walking twice.
Paule, Reagan Kandlbinder, Gavin Matchell, Tanner McPherson and Kabren Koelling walked once.
Post 218 had other chances to score. Washington had the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the first, but failed to score. A double play ended the inning.
Post 218 also left the bases loaded in the bottom of the third after scoring its first run.
“We played a good game,” Paule said. “We made a good comeback. We just couldn’t collect all of the runs.”
Ryan Weidle threw six scoreless frames after taking over in the second inning. He allowed three hits and two walks.
“Ryan is money,” Getsee said. “He was in the state tournament and he also was that here. We’re thankful he’s on our team.”
Kaden Patke, the winning pitcher in last week’s Missouri State Tournament championship game, took the loss, pitching the first. He allowed five runs on four hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out two.
“We’re sad to see a lot of these guys go, but they’re on to bigger and better things,” Getsee said. “It’s been fun while they’ve been here.”
Larry Fikes led Paragould with two hits, including a double.
Hayden Nazarenus, Tanner Pierce, Lane England, Griffin Duvall and Matthew Gardner singled.
Kayson Becker, Nazarenus and England walked. Becker was hit by a pitch.
Duvall stole a base.
Becker, Nazarenus, Pierce, England and Fikes scored the runs.
Nazarenus was thrown out at the plate in the top of the second inning with Peyton Straatmann applying the tag following a single by England to center field.
“The sting of this loss will wear off,” Getsee said. “They will look back and know. I think these guys put together the best record and tournament record in our program history. They should be very proud of that.”
Paragould advanced to the championship game after defending World Series champion Troy, Alabama, Post 70 walloped Kansas champion Pittsburg Post 64 in the other Saturday game, 16-1.
Troy won the Mid-South Regional title Sunday with a 9-0 win over Paragould.
Jake Johnson threw a no-hitter for Troy, striking out nine. Cason Eubanks slugged a grand slam and added a two-run triple for the winning team.
