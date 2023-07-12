The final game of the regular season will be one to remember for the Pacific Post 320 Seniors.
Post 320 (14-4) wrapped up the regular season Friday, winning at home over Eureka Post 177 (19-5), 4-2, concluding on a combined no-hit pitching effort along with Ayden Biedenstein’s game-winning home run in the final at-bat.
“The boys never gave up and came out with a quality win,” Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said.
Mason Snider and Weston Kulick teamed up on the mound to put Post 177 on its back foot Friday with a combined no-hitter.
Snider pitched the first three innings and while he did not allow a hit, he surrendered two runs on three walks and a hit batter with one strikeout.
Both the Eureka runs came in the first inning after back-to-back walks, a double steal, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.
Post 320 remained down 2-0 when Kulick took over mound duties in the fourth.
Kulick struck out two batters and faced the minimum of 12 batters across the final four frames without allowing a baserunner.
“After the first inning, Mason settled in gave us three innings total and Weston came in and shut the door with four great innings,” Meyer said. “Both pitchers were able to stay below a pitch count that would make them available on Monday for the district tournament.”
Eureka pitcher Asher Sink kept Post 320’s bats off-balance for most of the game. Sink allowed a single to Trevor Klund in the first inning and quickly erased the runner on a double play. He also hit Andrew Payne with a pitch in the fourth inning, but with two outs already, Post 320 was not able to build a scoring threat in the frame.
It wasn’t until the sixth inning that Post 320 was able to get a runner into scoring position, doing so after Kulick drew a leadoff walk and the next batter up, Matt Reincke, reached on an error.
After two consecutive strikeouts to the next two hitters, Andrew Payne reached on a walk to load the bases and Cole Hansmann drove in two runs to tie the game at 2-2 with a double to left field.
“We struggled early to get baserunners, but the boys kept competing and in the sixth inning were able to get bases loaded,” Meyer said.
The score remained 2-2 going into the bottom of the seventh and Snider set the table with a leadoff walk.
Ayden Biedenstein then stopped the game by smashing the deciding home run to left field.
Xavian Cox scored one of the runs, serving as the courtesy runner for Kulick in the sixth.
In total, Sink pitched six innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
Jake Kranawetter pitched the seventh inning for Post 177 out of the bullpen and did not record an out.
Walks for Post 177 were drawn by Drew Nenninger, Carter Luft and Ian Funk.
Nenninger and Luft scored the two runs.
Kranawetter earned an RBI with a sacrifice fly.
Dakota Joggerst was hit by a pitch.
Nenninger, Luft and Joggerst each stole a base.
The victory allowed Post 320 to conclude the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. Elsberry Post 226 ended that run Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.