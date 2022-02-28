It took 47 days, but the Blue Jays got their win.
Washington (11-14) went on the road to St. James (14-12) Tuesday to make up a game originally snowed out Jan. 6, winning 59-53.
After trailing by six to start the fourth quarter, Washington held the Tigers to five points in the final period without allowing a field goal to come back and win.
Sam Paule’s three-point make with 1:36 remaining gave Washington its first lead of the game and the Blue Jays finished things out from the free-throw line.
“For this age group, they’d been playing St. James since the fourth grade and this is their first win ever against them,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “This is a big win for them. They were very pumped.”
St. James led after each of the first three quarters after building a 21-13 edge in the first quarter. The score stood at 34-25 going into halftime and 48-42 after three periods.
Adyn Kleinheider led the Blue Jays with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Mark Hensley and Chase Merryman both put through nine points. Merryman added 10 rebounds.
Ryan Jostes and Paule netted eight points apiece.
Kaner Young finished with six points and Todd Bobo contributed five points.
Players with the surname Redburn accounted for 40 of St. James’ 53 points on the night.
Blake Redburn led the Tigers’ offense with 22 points.
Silas Redburn netted 10 points and Hunter Redburn scored eight.
Other scorers included Chris Boone (five points), Peyton Gruver (five) and Logan Sparks (three).
Silas Redburn posted seven rebounds. Others with rebounds included Gruver (four), James Perkins (three), Sparks (three), Blake Redburn (two), Hunter Redburn (two) and Boone (one).
Hunter Redburn logged four assists. Gruver ended with three assists. Perkins and Boone each made two assists and Silas Redburn posted one assist.
Boone and Sparks each grabbed three steals. Perkins, Hunter Redburn and Silas Redburn made two steals apiece. Blake Redburn snatched one steal.
Boone posted one block.
Washington was scheduled to conclude the regular season Thursday at Francis Howell North, but that game was postponed 24 hours and tips off at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Blue Jays begin the Class 5 District 2 Tournament Monday at Webster Groves, taking on St. Francis Borgia Regional in the first round at 5:30 p.m.
Masks will be required at the venue for the district tournament.