A benefit slow pitch softball tournament will be held Aug. 7-9 at Dutzow Community Ball Park to benefit Kristian McDonald.
McDonald was critically injured in a car accident July 5. Proceeds and donations from the tournament will be given to the family to help with medical costs.
The tournament will feature raffles, T-shirts and bracelets. Concession food will be available.
Coed teams can register for $200 per team with $20 for each additional player.
Please contact the tournament organizers at kristianstrongsfb65@gmail.com or call Ashlyn at 636-744-5513.
Game times will be announced on the event’s Facebook page.