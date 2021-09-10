For the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks, Thursday’s match at Belle was the one that got away.
Belle edged the Lady Shamrocks (1-1) in five games, 17-25, 11-25, 25-17, 25-21, 17-15.
“Not our best showing last night,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We had too many unforced errors. We had our chances multiple times to put them away and just couldn’t get it done.”
Lexi Feldmann led the offense with nine kills.
Aubri Meyer checked in with eight kills. Natalie Covington knocked down five kills, and Liz Luecke ended with four. Lucy Hoener and Tressa Carver each had two kills.
Peyton Sumpter picked up 34 digs, and Covington was next with 19. Meyer recorded 18 digs, and Luecke was next with 15. Carver and Emma Brez each had three digs. Feldmann added two.
New Haven continued its aggressive serving, recording 14 aces in the match. Meyer led the way with five. Brez was next with three. Covington and Feldmann each had two aces. Lucy Hoener and Sumpter served one ace apiece.
Covington handed out 12 assists, and Lucy Hoener had 10. Luecke and Feldmann each contributed one.
Feldmann had three solo blocks. Meyer recorded two, and Carver ended with one. Lucy Hoener added a block assist.
After playing Thursday at Montgomery County, the Lady Shamrocks head to Cape Girardeau for the Dig for Life Tournament Friday and Saturday.