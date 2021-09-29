Belle scored both runs Monday to defeat the New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks, 2-0.
It was the second time that Belle defeated New Haven (7-7) this season. Belle also beat the Lady Shamrocks in the New Haven Tournament, 6-2.
This game was closer.
“It was a real pitchers duel,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “Ryan (Stutzman) pitched a real good game, but we just didn’t give her any support at the plate. We just didn’t get any hits put together.”
The Lady Shamrocks were limited to three scattered hits.
“We hit some balls really hard but right at their fielders,” Peirick said. “That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
New Haven returned to Four Rivers Conference action with a home game Tuesday against St. James. The Lady Shamrocks visit Owensville Wednesday.
New Haven’s next game will be at home against St. Francis Borgia Regional Monday.