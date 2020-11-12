Two Union runners came within five spots of the podium Friday morning.
The Wildcats qualified five runners for the MSHSAA Class 4 Cross Country State Championships at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. In the boys race, Dominick Beine placed 28th for Union. Anna Brakefield ran 29th in the girls race.
Two other girls ran for Union as Ella Coppinger placed 34th and Jessi Clark 132nd.
Gabe Hoekel was another qualifier for Union’s boys team, finishing 81st.
Girls
Brakefield was outside the top 50 runners after 3,000 meters and gained at least 10 positions at both the final checkpoint and the finish. She crossed the finish line with a time of 20:05.9.
“For Ella and Anna, our goal was to place in the top 25 and earn some new personal best times,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “They ran their first mile very smart and intentional. We knew it would start out fast, but we talked about being patient the first mile. I told them that it is not a bad place to be if you are in 30-40th place in the first mile, as long as you can move up in the last two miles. We had been practicing this strategy all season and it worked out very well at districts.”
The strategy helped Brakefield to a first-place finish in the Class 4 District 4 race.
Coppinger held steady around the top 30-40 runners at each interval of the state race, turning in a final time of 20:12.
“Both Ella and Anna started moving up in the race in the second half and came very close to their goal of being in the top 25 and earning all-state honors,” Meiners said. “Anna was only seven seconds out of top 25 and Ella was only 14 seconds out of (the) top 25. Although they came just short of all-state, they did achieve their goals of running great times — Anna earned a new personal record of 20:05 and Ella ran her season-best time by over a minute. Overall, I was very proud of the way they ran. They looked much stronger and ran much smarter than they did in last year’s state meet. Their times and places this year reflect that.”
Clark finished with a time of 22:40.8.
Boys
Beine similarly was outside the top 50 after the first 1,000 meters. However, he started gaining spots right away and was challenging for a spot in the top 30 by the second checkpoint.
“Dominick also had a goal to earn all-state honors by placing in the top 25,” Meiners said. “He executed his race very well. He came painfully close to reaching that goal — he moved up the last 1,000 meters of the race and started picking off runners. He was able to reach 28th place and come within six seconds of (the) top 25. He waited a little too late in the race to start picking up his pace and moving up, but regardless, he earned a new PR of 16:52, which is phenomenal. It was a good race to end his senior year and an awesome high school running career. I am excited to see him continue to progress in whatever college program he decides to run for.”
Hoekel’s time was 18:05.6.
“For Jessi Clark and Gabe Hoekel, this was their first time experiencing state-level competition,” Meiners said. “In both the boys and girls races, there is no meet that can prepare for the fast times that result from this meet. To an extent, runners just have to go out at a pace they are uncomfortable with and just hang out. Even if they hang back in the pack, the first mile is still very fast. Jessi and Gabe both struggled in the last mile due to such a fast start. However, I thought they handled the pressure of the state meet well.
“For Gabe, I am confident he will make it back to this race next year to give it another try,” Meiners continued. “For Jessi, I was so excited to see her earn her spot to qualify for this meet in only her second season of cross country. I am so proud of her hard work and her progress. We will sorely miss her leadership and charisma that she brings every day to practice next year.”
The Festus boys won a seventh consecutive state championship despite moving up from Class 3 to Class 4 when MSHSAA added a fifth class this season. The Tigers finished with 45 points.
West Plains runner Riley Simpson turned in the top individual time of 15:39.6.