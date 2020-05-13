With three all-conference selections, including Player of the Year, the Ft. Zumwalt East Lady Lions led the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
Liz Behan was named conference Player of the Year and was joined by sophomore teammate Yasmine Edmonson on the list of first-team honorees.
Ft. Zuwmalt East junior Jaelyn Head also was a second-team selection.
No Washington players were selected to either team.
The full list of first-team honorees includes:
• Behan;
• Ft. Zumwalt North senior Jordyn Grimes;
• Ft. Zumwalt South senior Tierra Daniels;
• Edmonson; and
• Ft. Zumwalt North senior Jaden Stahl.
The second-team picks were:
• Ft. Zumwalt South junior Maddie Murphy;
• Wentzville Liberty senior Mia Van Pamel;
• Head;
• Ft. Zumwalt North senior Jessica Clausner; and
• Timberland freshman Leah Wilmsmeyer.