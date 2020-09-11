Paige Bedsworth did it all Thursday.
The Tolton Catholic pitcher led her team to a 4-0 victory at St. Francis Borgia Regional in a key early Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division matchup at Borgia.
Tolton improved to 3-0 overall, 1-0 in the league. Borgia dropped to 3-1 overall, 0-1 in AAA Large action.
“She’s a very good pitcher and we know they have a very solid team,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We didn’t execute the way we needed to execute to come out on top. They did everything they needed to do and we have a lot of things that we need to go back and work on and make sure we get better each day.”
In the circle, Bedsworth went the distance, allowing only one hit, an infield grounder, in the bottom of the seventh. She also hit a batter and recorded 16 of the 21 outs through strikeouts.
At the plate, Bedsworth gave her team a comfortable lead in the top of the first by hitting a three-run home run. She also doubled.
The three-run blast in the first gave Tolton all of the offense it needed in the game. The Lady Trailblazers ended with 10 hits and added one walk.
“We were put on our heels from the start and we didn’t respond the way we wanted to,” Eggert said. “They did a good job jumping out offensively and making us play from behind. We couldn’t put everything together that we needed to do to come back.”
Abi Schmidt went the distance for Borgia, allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits. She struck out six.
Katie Kopmann had the hit. Zoe Konys was hit by a pitch.
For Tolton, Olivia Mobley, Madison Uptegrove and Katie Guinn also had two hits apiece. Emilee Farnan walked.
Farnan, Bedsworth and Eva Viox stole bases. Uptegrove scored twice. Mobley and Bedsworth scored once.
“This can be a good thing if we learn from it and take these lessons to heart,” Eggert said.
The teams have shared the division title in recent years, splitting season games. The next game in Columbia will be played Sept. 15.
Borgia’s rained out game last week against St. Dominic will be made up Tuesday afternoon, in place of a postponed game with Notre Dame. Borgia’s next home game is Thursday, also against St. Dominic. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.