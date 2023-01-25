Beaty talks
Andrea Beaty, backed by her team, addresses Borgia fans after winning the 2018 Class 3 third-place match. It was Beaty's 100th victory as a head coach. Beaty was named Saint Louis University's next head coach late last week. Missourian File Photo.

Andrea Beaty is coming home.

The former area standout volleyball player and coach has been selected as the new head coach at Saint Louis University, where she replaces Kent Miller.